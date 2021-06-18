Best sleeves for the HP Spectre x360: Kinmac, tomtoc, UAG, and more!

HP’s Spectre lineup has a history of offering great premium experiences, and the latest Spectre x360 is no different. Packing Intel’s Tiger Lake processors with Iris Xe Graphics, it can plow through almost any task you throw at it. You also get features like Thunderbolt 4, a color-accurate display, Windows Hello, and more. All of that comes in a beautiful design that’s still unique to HP. With its cut-off corners and two-tone design, the Spectre x360 is a beautiful laptop and one of the best you can buy. It’s only natural you’d want to protect it, so we’ve rounded up some of the best sleeves you can get for the Spectre x360.

HP does include a fairly premium sleeve in the box, but what if you want something that’s just a little different? Or maybe something that’s a bit more rugged? Here are some great sleeves if you’re looking for a new way to protect your Spectre x360. Keep in mind that the laptop comes in three different size options, but most of these choices also offer different sizes, so just make sure you pick the one that’s right for your model.

Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve For the fashion-forward The Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve uses high-quality craftsmanship and comes in a few stylish patterns for those who want to stand out. It also comes in a couple of different sizes. Buy at Amazon

HYZUO Laptop Sleeve Slim and functional In addition to the slim profile, the HYZUO laptop sleeve has a neat trick up its sleeve that lets you use it as a laptop stand to work more comfortably. It comes in multiple sizes and includes an extra pouch for accessories. Buy at Amazon

Case Logic Carrying Case (13/14) Extra protection If you need extra protection for your Spectre x360 when carrying it around, the hard shell on this sleeve can do just that. Meanwhile, the inside is soft to absorb any impact from your laptop moving around. Buy at Best Buy

Kinmac 360º Protective Laptop Sleeve Protection with a touch of style With a hard plastic enclosure, a cushion-y interior, and tons of different styles to choose from, the Kinmac laptop case offers plenty of protection with a personal touch. It comes in various sizes too. Buy at Amazon

DOMISO Sleeve with charging port Stylish and versatile The DOMISO laptop sleeve looks classy and has a couple of unique features. You can use the strap to carry it on your shoulder in different positions and connect a power bank on the inside to charge your phone on the outside. It also comes in different sizes and styles. Buy at Amazon

tomtoc Recycled Laptop Sleeve Environmentally-friendly protection The tomtoc laptop sleeve is made from recycled materials, but that doesn't stop it from being functional and looking great. It has a subdued style and lots of padding to keep your Spectre x360 safe. Buy at Amazon

HYZUO Laptop Sleeve Something for everyone It may not double up as a stand, but this HYZUO sleeve is slim enough to slip into any bag, and it comes in many different colors and sizes to fit anyone's style. You still get an accessory pouch too. Buy at Amazon

WerKens Genuine Leather Sleeve Leather look If you can't get enough of that classic leather look, this WerKens sleeve might just be what you need. It comes in multiple sizes and a couple of color options to suit your style, plus it has a little pouch for cables or documents. Buy at Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Rugged Sleeve (15) Built tough For those who believe there's no such thing as too much protection, the UAG laptop sleeve might be what you need. It has a hard waterproof shell and straps on the inside help keep your laptop in place. An interior pocket can hold your accessories too. Buy at Amazon

These are what we’d consider the best sleeves for your Spectre x360. All of them should offer at least some basic protection, with some being more rugged than others. There are also options to fit anyone’s style, from the subdued looks to the ones that are hard not to notice.

I’m personally smitten by the Kinmac 360º Protective Laptop Sleeve due to all the different styles you can get and the layers of protection it offers. But I’m also a big fan of the simple and elegant look of the tomtoc Recycled Laptop Sleeve, plus the fact it uses recycled materials is a nice bonus. I also can’t overlook how thoughtful the design of the Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve is, mixing leather with what I consider a more stylish touch. There’s truly something for everyone here, and your Spectre x360 will certainly be in good hands with any of these.