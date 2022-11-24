The HP Spectre x360 is one of the most popular Windows laptops, and you can save up to $350 on the 13-inch model, or $500 on the 16-inch version.

HP Spectre x360 16 HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) $1149.99 $1649.99 Save $500 The HP SPectre x360 16 is a powerful laptop for creators with high-end Intel processors and optional Intel Arc graphics. It has a large 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it can be yours for $500 off right now. $1,149.99 at Best Buy From $1,149.99 at HP

HP Spectre x360 13.5 HP Spectre x360 13.5 $899.99 $1249.99 Save $350 The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is a premium flagship convertible with a solid aluminum design and an optional dual-tone look that looks stunning. It also has high-end specs for all kinds of day-to-day tasks, and it's $350 off. From $899.99 at HP

If you want to buy one of the very best Windows laptops on the market right now, HP has just made that a little easier. The HP Spectre x360 are phenomenal premium laptops, and depending on the model you get, you can save up to $500 on them thanks to a Black Friday deal.

The biggest discount applies to the larger HP Spectre x360 16, a powerful laptop more so aimed at creators and other users that might need a lot of power. It comes with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor with 16 cores and 20 threads, or you can opt for a less power-hungry Intel Core i7-1260P with 12 cores and 16 threads, but the latter processor is paired with an Intel Arc A370M GPU, which gives you more graphics power for gaming and creative workloads if you need it. This laptop also has a large 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and it comes in a super sharp 3072 x 1920 resolution by default, making for a fantastic visual experience.

Meanwhile, the HP Spectre x360 13.5 offers a fantastic premium experience for just about anyone. It comes with 12th-generation Intel Core processors from the U series, which are more power efficient, but still great for productivity and all kinds of tasks. It has other high-end specs with up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD. The display is 13.5 inches diagonally and it comes in an even taller 3:2 aspect ratio, which is great for all kinds of productivity tasks. The base model has a Full HD+ display that's already great, but you can go even further with an OLED panel if you want a truly premium display.

Both laptops have a similar aluminum build that looks and feels premium, and you can choose from two beautiful dual-tone designs if you want something that really stands out. They both also have a 5MP webcam that provides one of the best video calling experiences you can get on a laptop.

These are already fantastic laptops at their usual price, but with these discounts, it's a great time to buy either of them. Alternatively, check out our roundup of Black Friday PC deals to see some other great discounts being offered right now.