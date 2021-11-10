HP Spectre x360: Everything you need to know about HP’s premium convertible

When it comes to Windows laptops, very few brands have the same reputation as the HP Spectre x360 line. This family of convertible laptops offers one of the most premium and beautiful designs you can find on a laptop, combined with high-end specs and portability. With the 2021 models, HP has also introduced new versions that bring taller displays to the lineup, making them even better for productivity, and reaffirming their position as some of the best laptops out there.

If you want to know everything there is to know about the HP Spectre x360, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all the information we have on the latest models, including all the different sizes. The most recent of these models is the SPectre x360 16, and it’s not available to buy yet, so we don’t have the full details on its specs just yet. We’ve rounded up as much as we could, however, and it’s already enough to distinguish this new model from all the others.

Specs

HP Spectre x360 Specs HP Spectre x360 13 HP Spectre x360 14 HP Spectre x360 15 HP Spectre x360 16 Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2GHz, 4-core)

Intel Core i7-1165G7 (up to 4.6GHz, 4-core) Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2GHz, 4-core)

Intel Core i7-1165G7 (up to 4.6GHz, 4-core) Intel Core i7-1165G7 (up to 4.6GHz, 4-core) Up to Intel Core i7-11390H (up to 5GHz, 4-core) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 8GB

16GB 8GB

16GB 16GB TBD Storage 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB 256GB

512GB

1TB

2TB TBD Display 13.3 inch IPS, Full HD (1920 x 1080), HP Sure View, touch

13.3 inch OLED, 4K (3840 x 2160), 400 nits 13.5 inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), touch, 400 nits

13.5 inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), HP Sure View, touch, 1000 nits

13.5 inch OLED, 3K2K (3000 x 2000), touch, 400 nits 15.6 inch AMOLED, 4K (3840 x 2160), touch, 400 nits 16 inch IPS, 3072 x 1920, touch

16 inch AMOLED, 4K, touch Audio Dual stereo speakers

Audio by Bang & Olufsen Quad stereo speakers

Audio by Bang & Olufsen Quad stereo speakers

Audio by Bang & Olufsen TBD Webcam 720p webcam 720p webcam 720p webcam 5MP/1080p GlamCam webcam

Auto Frame, Lighting correction, beauty mode Biometric security Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint reader Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint reader Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint reader Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint reader Battery 60Wh battery 66Wh battery 72.9Wh battery TBD Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

1 USB Type-A port

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

1 USB Type-A port

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

1 USB Type-A port

HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

1 USB Type-A port

HDMI 2.0b

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (2×2), Bluetooth 5 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (2×2), Bluetooth 5 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 (2×2), Bluetooth 5 TBD Colors Nightfall Black

Poseidon Blue

Natural Silver Nightfall Black

Poseidon Blue

Natural Silver Nightfall Black

Poseidon Blue Nightfall Black

Nocturne Blue Size (WxDxH) 12.08 x 7.66 x 0.67 in (306.8 x 194.6 x 17 mm) 11.75 x 8.67 x 0.67 in (298.5 x 220.2 x 17mm) 14.17 x 8.91 x 0.79 in (359.9 x 226.3 x 20mm) TBD Weight Starting at 2.8lbs Starting at 2.95lbs Starting at 4.23lbs TBD Starting price $949.99 $1,199.99 $1,449.99 $1,639

When is the HP Spectre x360 release date?

The latest models of the HP Spectre x360, specifically the 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch versions, were launched in October 2020, shortly after Intel introduced its Tiger Lake processors. With Intel recently announcing 12th-generation Alder Lake CPUs, we could be looking at refreshed versions of these models sometime soon.

The HP Spectre x360 16 was announced more recently, however, and is planned for a launch in October 2021. However, at writing time, it is not available to buy just yet.

The Spectre lineup includes some of HP’s best laptops, and it tends to get refreshed every time there’s new major hardware, such as a new generation of CPUs from Intel.

What is the price of the HP Spectre x360?

The price of the HP Spectre x360 depends on the size you want. When the 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch models launched, the starting price was $1,199 for the entire lineup. Right now, however, HP is selling the HP Spectre x360 13 starting at $940.99 including an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Full HD IPS display. You can upgrade all those components, with the current maximum price being around $1,620.

The HP Spectre x360 14 is currently starting at $1,199.99, including an Intel Core i5-1135G7 , 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage accelerated by 16GB of Intel Optane memory, and a Full HD+ (1920 x 1280) display. Upgrading all the configuration options costs $1,939.99.

The 15-inch model is currently available starting at $1,449.99, but that’s only because some lower configurations aren’t available. This price includes an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 4K AMOLED display. You can still upgrade the storage for a maximum price of $1,869.99.

Finally, the HP SPectre x360 16 is going to start at $1,639 officially when it launches. It’s not clear yet what configurations that includes, or what the maximum price depending on available upgrades.

What’s new in the HP Spectre x360?

The latest models of the HP Spectre x360 come with some notable changes, but they’re mostly a spec bump from previous models. Here’s a quick rundown of what the latest models added.

Intel 11th-generation processors

As you’d expect with any generational refresh, the latest models of the Spectre x360 family all come with Intel’s 11th-generation “Tiger Lake” processors. These new processors bring a ton of improvements to the table, improving on Intel’s 10nm processor architecture, but also include the new Intel Iris Xe graphics. This integrated GPU is much more powerful than previous generations, and it makes certain GPU-focused tasks easier.

Something else that these new processors enable is support for Thunderbolt 4, but that’s not necessarily much different. Thunderbolt 4 essentially takes the maximum capabilities of Thunderbolt 3 and makes them standard, but HP already typically used the maximum Thunderbolt 3 configuration. Regardless, you get 40Gbps of bandwidth, which is great for connecting peripherals.

Spectre x360 14

Yes, one of the things that’s new with the latest generation of Spectre is a brand-new model, the Spectre x360 14. Typically, Spectre laptops have existed in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, and both had 16:9 displays. The Spectre x360 14 not only introduced a new size, but a new form factor overall.

The Spectre x360 14 comes with a 13.5-inch display, but unlike its siblings, it’s not using a 16:9 aspect ratio, it’s 3:2. This is a taller display that’s usually seen in Microsoft’s Surface line, and it gives you much more display area for content. Reading articles, browsing the web, and writing is now more convenient because many more lines fit on on the screen at once. It’s also interesting because it has about the same width as the 13-inch model but the same height as the 15-inch model. And, just like its other siblings, it has an option for an OLED display, but now in an uncommon 3K2K (3000 x 2000) resolution.

Spectre x360 16

The latest member of the Spectre lineup is the Spectre x360 16, and it too is a completely new entry in the family, with some changes to call its own. The Spectre x360 16 introduces yet another new display type, now coming with a 16-inch panel in the 16:10 aspect ratio. 16:10 is taller than 16:9, but not as tall as 3:2, so it gives you a middle ground that might be ideal for your needs. Of course, being a 16-inch display means it’s going to be the tallest of the lineup anyway.

Another change that’s a big deal for the Spectre x360 16 is that it has a 5MP webcam that can record 1080p video. This is major because the rest of the Spectre lineup uses a 720p webcam and a tiny sensor, meaning the image quality is not great. With remote working being much more prominent now, this improved webcam makes a big difference. Plus, it has smart features like auto frame, beauty mode, and lighting correction.

The Spectre x360 is also different on the inside. It’s the only member of the Spectre family to pack Intel’s H35-series processors. These are mobile chips with four cores and 35W TDP, meaning they’re noticeably faster than the 15W processors in the rest of the lineup, but they still include Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is different from the typical H-series processors, too, which have a 45W TDP and up to 8 cores, but no Iris Xe graphics. The H35 series is meant to give you better overall performance while still being efficient.

Not only that, but the Spectre x360 16 is the only model to give you the option for dedicated NVIDIA graphics with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. In the past, some models of the Spectre x360 15 could be had with dedicated graphics, but now, that’s reserved for the 16-inch model, making it ideal for content creation and even some gaming.

One last change is that the Spectre x360 16 is the design, which has a much smaller emphasis on the dual-tone look. The Nightfall Black model only has a small differently-colored sliver, and the Nocturne Blue model only uses a single color, which may be a good or bad thing depending on your preference.

Where can I buy the HP Spectre x360?

The HP Spectre x360 can be found at most retailers where you’d usually find HP laptops. The best place to buy them might be from HP directly, however, since you get the most configuration options and support directly from the company that makes the laptop. At writing time, the Spectre x360 16 is not yet available to buy, but you can find the official page below.

FAQ

Does the HP Spectre x360 have dedicated graphics? The HP Spectre x360 16 comes with the option for dedicated NVIDIA graphics, including an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. This makes it suitable for more demanding tasks like content creation and even some gaming. With Intel 11th-generation processors, the entire Spectre lineup also comes with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, giving you decent graphics power for some tasks. But only the 16-inch model has dedicated graphics.

Does the HP Spectre x360 have 5G or LTE? While HP announced a Spectre x360 5G model back in October 2020, it doesn’t seem to be available on the company’s website. Currently, no form of cellular network support seems to be available for any of the models. However, 5G support was announced for the Spectre x360 13, and it could become available in the future.

Does the HP Spectre x360 have an OLED display? All models of the HP Spectre x360 offer variants with OLED displays. In the case of the 13-inch and 15-inch models, these are 4K panels with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. In the HP Spectre x360 14, the OLED version has a resolution of 3000 x 2000, which HP calls 3K2K. HP also says the HP Spectre x360 16 will have a 4K OLED display, but since it’s not available yet, we don’t know the exact resolution that model will be.

Does the HP Spectre x360 have Thunderbolt 4? Yes, the latest Spectre x360 models all come with Thunderbolt 4 support, with two Thunderbolt ports. HP’s SPectre lineup already supported the maximum Thunderbolt 3 configuration in the past, so there aren’t any major differences in that regard.

What are the differences between different sizes of the Spectre x360? Aside from the size itself, the different models of the Spectre x360 have a few more differences between them. The 13-inch and 15-inch models have displays with a 16:9 aspect ratio, but the Spectre x360 14 has a 3:2 aspect ratio, and the Spectre x360 16 has a 16:10 display. Another difference is the ports, with the 15-inch and 6-inch models featuring HDMI, while the 13- and 14-inch versions don’t. The bigger laptops also have bigger batteries. and the color options aren’t all the same in the different sizes. The Spectre x360 16 is the most different of the family, featuring 35W Intel processors, dedicated NVIDIA graphics, and a new design that de-emphasizes the dual-tone look somewhat.

Does the HP Spectre x360 come with Windows 11? Most models of the HP Spectre x360 you can buy directly from HP are already shipping with Windows 11 preinstalled. If you buy from a different retailer, though, you may still get Windows 10. Regardless, all the current Spectre x360 models will support the upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

Does the HP Spectre x360 come with a charger? All models of the HP Spectre x360 include a charger in the box. The 13-inch and 14-inch models include a 65W USB Type-C charger. The 15-inch model comes with a 90W power adapter that uses HP’s proprietary barrel-type connector. It’s currently unknown what charger the HP Spectre x360 will include, but the laptop also has a barrel connector for charging.

What configurations is the HP Spectre x360 available in? For each size, HP lets you mix and match most of the configuration options available. The 13-inch and 14-inch models come with either an Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7 processor, as well as either 8GB or 16GB of RAM. The 15-inch model is only available with the higher-end configurations. For storage, all models range from a 256GB SSD to a 2TB SSD. The 14-inch and 15-inch models also give you the option to add Intel Optane memory to the 256GB and 512GB SSD configurations so you can get faster performance for your most common files. At writing time, not much is known about the Spectre x360 16 configurations.

What colors does the HP Spectre x360 come in? The colors available for the Spectre x360 depend on the size you get. The 13-inch and 14-inc models come in a plain Natural Silver, Nightfall Black (combining black with copper accents), or Poseidon Blue (combining dark blue with gold accents). The 15-inch model offers the same options except for Natural Silver. The Spectre x360 16 comes in Nightfall Black or Nocturne Blute, but neither of these options will get you a dual-tone design like the smaller siblings. These are both single-color designs.

Does the HP Spectre x360 have a good webcam? Most models of the Spectre x360 use a 2.2mm webcam with 720p resolution. The small size is meant to allow for smaller bezels, but it means the camera can’t capture as much light, and thus quality isn’t the best. However, the Spectre x360 16 features a 5MP “GlamCam” webcam. This one is capable of recording 1080p video, plus it includes features like auto frame, lighting correct, and a beauty mode.

Does the HP Spectre x360 have Windows Hello? All sizes of the HP Spectre x360 support Windows Hello, featuring both an IR camera for facial recognition and a fingerprint sensor. You can choose your preferred way to unlock your PC.