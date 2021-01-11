HP unveils new Envy, Elite Dragonfly, and Elitebook laptops, the 2-in-1 Elite Folio, and more

HP has introduced its updated range of notebooks at CES 2021, including new models under the Elite range, the new Envy 14 as well as the HP Elite Wireless Earbuds. Like all other OEMs, HP is also making use of Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors with the Intel Iris Xe graphics. There are six new laptops under the Elite range including the HP Elite Dragon G2, HP Elite Dragonfly Max, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8, HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8, HP Elite x2 G8 laptop, and HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero. HP has also introduced the Elite Folio which is a new tablet-PC powered by a Qualcomm chipset.

Envy 14 2021

First, let’s talk about the Envy 14. The notebook comes with a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) resolution touch IPS display. It is powered by Intel’s 11th-gen Core i5-1135G7 processor and apart from the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, the notebook can also accommodate an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q graphics. As for memory and storage, there is 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. Other notable features include a 720p HD camera with camera shutter, integrated dual-array digital microphones, dual speakers tuned by Bang and Olufsen, and a backlit keyboard. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 and port options include Thunderbolt 4, two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.0. The 4-cell 63.3Whr battery is said to last 16.5 hours and HP says that the notebook is optimized for audio calls as it comes with AI Noise Removal to mute background noise when using speakers, headphones, or the microphone during video chats, audio calls, and recordings.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Envy 14 will be available starting January 2021 with prices starting at $999. The notebook will be available via HP’s online store.

HP Elite 2021

HP Elite Dragon G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max

The Elite series is getting a massive update with a bunch of new models. There is the HP Elite Dragon G2 and HP Elite Dragonfly Max both of which are convertible 2-in-1 notebooks. Both feature 13.3-inch displays while the Elite Dragonfly G2 weighs less than 1kg. These two also run on the latest Intel 11th-gen Core processors with the new Intel Xe graphics. The notebooks can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, four wide-range microphones with AI-based audio optimization, and a 5-megapixel IR web camera with a manual shutter for privacy.

HP EliteBook x360

Next is the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 and the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8, both available 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The EliteBook x360 1030 G8 comes with a 13.3-inch FHD resolution or UHD display, while the EliteBook x360 1040 G8 features a 14-inch FHD or UHD display. Both notebooks can be configured with 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Just like the two laptops above, these are also convertibles and can be used on various modes like tent-mode, tablet mode, etc. These also come with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 support.

HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero

Then we have the EliteBook 840 G8 Aero that features a traditional notebook design powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel UHD graphics. This can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB SSD. You also get Wi-Fi 6 alongside 5G connectivity, an integrated 720p HD camera with a privacy shutter. The notebook also features a world-facing third microphone on the outside of the lid, top-firing speakers, and AI-powered audio support.

HP Elite X2 G8

HP has also launched the Elite x2 G8 laptop that is sort of like a Surface tablet, with an Aerial detachable keyboard and a kickstand for the display. This portable machine can be configured with an 11th-Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage. The 13-inch touchscreen display is offered in either a FHD resolution with either 400-nits or 1000-nits brightness or a 3,000 x 2,000 resolution option with 450 nits brightness. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 on top for improved screen protection. Other features include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity as well as optional LTE and GPS. HP is also offering the notebook with an integrated Bluetooth tracker from Tile.

HP Elite Folio Tablet PC

Lastly there is the Elite Folio tablet PC. This is one of the rare ARM based Windows devices from HP and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform. This chipset is said to offer an 18% increased system performance over Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5 processor. It features a 13.5-inch touch display with FHD (1920 x 1280) resolution with an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel. It is also said to come with a battery life of 24.5 hours while playing video while there is also support for HP Fast Charge which is claimed to charge up to 90% in 90 minutes.

HP Elite Wireless Earbuds

The company has also announced the Elite Wireless Earbuds. According to HP, these are the world’s ‘most advanced earbuds’ for a collaboration featuring personalized audio tuning, adjustable noise cancellation, and sound situation presets. These earbuds can seamlessly switch from a conference call on a PC to listening to music on a phone using the dedicated app available for Windows 10, iOS, or Android.

Pricing and Availability

HP hasn’t revealed the pricing of its new range of notebooks however the company has revealed the availability timelines. The HP Elite Dragonfly G2, HP Elite Dragonfly Max, HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8, and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 will be available this month. The HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8 is expected to be available in March, while the HP Elite x2 G8 is expected to launch in April.