The HP Victus 15 with RTX 3050 graphics is down to just $600 at Amazon

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is well underway, and there are some fantastic deals to take advantage of. If you’re on the hunt for a new gaming laptop or desktop, now might be a good time to buy one. The HP Victus 15 is one of the laptops that’s currently discounted, and there are a couple of interesting configurations.

First off, you can get the HP Victus 15 with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU for just $599.99, which is a big $380 discount from its usual price of $979.99. THis model also includes 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and there’s a Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. That’s not meant for top-of-the-line gaming, but if you want a cheap gaming laptop that can handle most modern games, this is a steal for just $600.

Of course, if you want a bit more power, there’s another variant of the Victus 15 available with an even bigger discount. This one comes with a very powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor combined with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for an even better gaming experience, but also a better experience with things like video editing. On top of that, it includes 16GB of RAM, so it can run more demanding games and handle multi-tasking a lot better.

On top of that, this model comes with a Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, so if you’re a bit more serious about gaming, this is the one for you. Usually, this configuration costs $1,099.99, but Amazon has knocked it down by a whole $400, so you can get it for just $699.99 right now.

One last highlight we have if you want something even more capable is the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, a laptop we’ve reviewed and adored. This one comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics – a big jump from the RTX 3050 Ti in the model above. On top of that, it includes 16GB of RAM and two 1TB SSDs so you have plenty of space for your game library. This model also includes a Full HD display with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, a great match-up for the powerful specs so you can enjoy smooth gaming across the board.

Officially, this laptop would cost $1,709.99, but it’s down to just $1349.99 right now, which is a very nice discount. It doesn’t have the newest AMD processors, but this is still a very capable machine, and part of what makes it great is that it still manages to be somewhat slim despite the powerful specs.

If none of those laptops are doing it for you, there are some other great deals available on Amazon. That includes gaming laptops and desktops, and you can check them out below.

With those options, there should be a little something for everyone here. You’ll need to act fast as the Amazon Prime Early Access sale ends tomorrow. We’ve also highlighted some Acer gaming deals you might want to check out.