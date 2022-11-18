HP's Victus laptop is now on sale during Black Friday, knocking over $300 off of its retail price, making it the perfect gift this holiday season.

Since this morning, there has been a tremendous push by retailers, offering up hundreds if not thousands of deals on some of the best products of the year. Although we still have a week to go until Black Friday, we are now getting this amazing deal on the HP Victus gaming laptop, which originally was priced at $799.99 and is now being discounted by $320, making it just $479.99.

The HP Victus is an affordable gaming laptop that has a subdued design but also plenty of power under the hood. It has a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS 1080p display, an Intel Core i5-12450H 12th generation processor, 8GB DD4 RAM, and 512GB of storage. Those that want to upgrade their memory in the future will be able to do so, as the laptop has two memory slots, supporting up to 32GB in total.

When it comes to the graphics, it has Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, which isn't the most powerful card on the market right now, but it should be enough for some solid gaming fun. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6, and also has an Ethernet port if you prefer to surf the internet or play games using a wired connection. Additionally, it has a dual speaker system by Bang & Olufsen, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening.

If the HP Victus gaming laptop is of interest, be sure to pick it up soon. Like all Black Friday deals, they'll only be available for a limited time. If they're popular enough, they could even sell out.