Gaming can be a pretty expensive hobby when you really get into it, but this Black Friday deal makes it much easier on the wallet. Right now, you can grab a powerful Victus 15 gaming laptop, equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, for just $600, which is a very big $380 discount from its MSRP of $979.99. It's not the first time we see it come down to this price, but that doesn't make it any less of a great deal.

Aside from the GPU, the Victus 15 comes with the latest Intel processors, specifically an Intel Core i5-12500H, with a total of 12 cores and 16 threads to deliver some fantastic gaming performance, as well as great performance for day-to-day tasks. You also get 8GB of RAM, which is enough for a lot of games, but you always have the option to upgrade later if you need a bit more, and you can save money that way, too. This model also includes a 512GB SSD, so you already have space for a few games right out of the gate.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 isn't the most powerful GPU out there, but it can handle the majority of modern games if you're willing to turn down some graphics settings. The display on the laptop is a Full HD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, and that GPU is going to be able to keep up with that just fine in many games. It's especially good for esports games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, or League of Legends, which run very well on this hardware.

If you want something even more affordable, there's also a version of the Victus 15 with an Intel Core i5-12450H and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU available for just $479.99 at Best Buy. It won't be quite as fast, but it is much cheaper, and it's still a big $320 discount from its usual price.

If you want more power or you're looking for a different kind of laptop, check out our roundup of Black Friday PC and laptop deals to find something that suits you. There are some fantastic deals available this Black Friday for all kinds of users.