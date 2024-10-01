HP Victus 15 $480 $800 Save $320 The HP Victus 15 is an affordable gaming laptop that can also double as a solid option for creators. $480 at Best Buy

There are plenty of great gaming laptops, but pricing on some models can be quite expensive. But if you're looking for something affordable, we think the HP Victus is going to be right up your alley. Not only do you get the reliability of HP, but you also get some decent specifications as well. Best of all, this HP Victus model that had a retail price of $800 is now 40% off, dropping it down to its lowest price yet at just $479.99.

What's great about the HP Victus gaming laptop?

When it comes to the HP Victus, there are a lot of different configurations available. And while the exterior will pretty much remain the same, this model will come with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor that's paired with 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop also has a large 15.6-inch screen with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.

When it comes to the actual graphics, you're getting an AMD Radeon RX 6550M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. For the most part, you're going to be able to play most games at 1080p with good results. In addition, this laptop also supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which will provide the smoothest graphical experience possible.

The laptop also offers quick charging tech, along with a webcam that looks crisp. You also get a backlit keyboard, and a large touchpad. When it comes to ports, the laptop features two USB-A, one USB-C, HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, Ethernet, SD card slot, charging port, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. This isn't going to be the most powerful laptop you'll find, but it's a great price for a good laptop.