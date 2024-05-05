HP Z24m G3 QHD Conferencing Display $150 $509 Save $359 A fantastic monitor that comes with a high-quality webcam with speakers that can enhance your video calls to look better than they ever have. Right now, you can score this deal that knocks 70% off its original price. $150 at HP

There are a lot of different monitor options in 2024, but if you're looking for one that's great for video calls, then this HP monitor is going to be right up your alley. What sets this monitor apart from others is its 5MP camera, noise-canceling microphones, and excellent speakers.

Related Best monitors in 2024 Need a new monitor for your desktop setup? These are some of the best monitors you can buy right now for productivity and entertainment.

Not to mention, you also get an extremely sleek look thanks to its borderless design and large screen space that comes in at 23.8 inches. For the most part, you won't find a better all-in-one solution, and best of all, it's now being offered with a hefty discount that drops it down by 70%. So, for a limited time, you can pick up this monitor for an absolute steal as it comes in at just $150.

What's great about the HP Z24m G3 QHD Conferencing Display?

When it comes to the specifications, you're getting a 23.8-inch monitor that has an IPS anit-glare panel with a QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution that can reach up to 400 its of brightness. You'll get a 5ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 1000:1 contrast ratio, along with a variety of connectivity options like DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-A, USB-C, and Ethernet.

Of course, as mentioned above, what really sets this apart from other monitors is its intergrated webcam with a 5MP sensor and microphones with noise-canceling abilities. Furthermore, you also get some awesome intergrated speakers, along with rigiorous testing with popular streaming platforms to ensure that this device will work flawlessly with those services.

On top of all of the above, HP's throwing in a three year warranty with this model, so you can feel good knowing your purchase will be supported for years to come. Furthermore, this monitor is compatible with Mac and PC, so if you've been looking for a monitor that's great for video calls, be sure to pick this one up while this deal lasts or you can always check out some great webcam options if you already have a great monitor.