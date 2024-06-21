HP's ZBook lineup may not be its most popular, but it includes a range of powerful mobile workstations that's pretty appealing to creative professionals. At the bottom of that lineup sits the ZBook Firefly series, which is focused on portability more so than performance, unlike the rest of the family.

Having already reviewed last year's ZBook Firefly 14 G10, the new G11 version doesn't do much to change my opinion. It has new Intel Core Ultra processors, but otherwise, it's the same portable workstation that's going to do the job for creative professionals with lighter workloads, but it has limited appeal.

About this review: HP Sent me the ZBook Firefly 14 G11 for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in its content.

Pricing and availability

The HP ZBook Firefly 14 G11 is available from HP directly as well as a multitude of retail partners. Since it's a more business-oriented laptop, you'll also likely find it at your preferred business-to-business sales channels.

Pricing starts at $2,264 when buying from HP directly, though this kind of laptop tends to get frequent discounts that make prices more reasonable. At B&H, you can find it starting at around $1,629. My configuration, with a Core Ultra 7 165H, Nvidia RTX A500, and other high-end specs, currently costs $3,803 on HP's website.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H GPU Up to Nvidia RTX A500 Display type 16:10 IPS, up to 120Hz, anti-glare Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, up to 2560x1600 RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-5200 SODIMM Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD Battery 56Whr Charge speed 100W charger Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, optional SmartCard reader, optional nano-SIM slot Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 5MP webcam + IR Cellular connectivity Optional 4G or 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 12.42x8.8x0.76 inches (315.47x223.52x19.3mm) Weight 3.13 pounds (1.42kg) Speakers Dual stereo speakers Colors Silver Pen compatibility No Price $2,264 Expand

Design

A premium, slightly thick laptop

Close

Right off the bat, the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G11 delivers when it comes to the overall looks and build quality. This is a laptop that looks and feels premium, perhaps with the exception of the plastic bezel around the display. Otherwise, the all-metal build feels great to use and hold in your hands.

It is a thick laptop, though, coming in at 19.3mm, which is definitely noticeable when picking it up compared to other laptops. It's also not the lightest 14-inch laptop around, clocking in at over three pounds. As for looks, the ZBook Firefly 14 comes in any color you want, as long as it's silver.

This is a laptop that looks and feels premium

This is an unusual complaint, but one thing I don't like much is the rubber feet on the underside of the laptop. The rubber isn't very grippy, and the hinge is a little too stiff, so opening the laptop with one hand is nearly impossible because the laptop will start sliding as you try to push the lid up.

Ports

On the bright side, the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G11 is packed with ports, as you'd expect for a workstation. On the left, you get two Thunderbolt 4 connections for high-bandwidth peripherals, one USB Type-A port (at 5Gbps speeds), and HDMI 2.1 for an external display. If you want to, you can also add a SmartCard reader, which can be useful in certain office environments for authentication.

Turning to the right, you get another 5Gbps USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Kensington lock port, and, if you get a model with cellular connectivity, a nano-SIM slot. If your model doesn't have cellular, you just get this awkward cut out that doesn't really do anything, as is the case with my unit.

Keyboard and touchpad

HP nails it yet again

Close

A laptop's usability hinges very heavily on its keyboard, and this is a lesson HP has learned a long time ago. Like most of HP's laptops, the ZBook Firefly 14 G11 has an excellent keyboard, with a great amount of travel and a satisfying amount of tension that has greatly reduced my typos compared to some other keyboards. I actually got this laptop at just the right time because I was considering cutting the Fusion Keyboard some slack for its shallow keys, but this computer shows how a great membrane keyboard can be made.

Feature-wise, there's nothing too wild going on here. There's a Copilot key on the bottom row, and the function row includes both the power button and HP's classic programmable key, which you can assign a variety of shortcuts to.

This computer shows how a great membrane keyboard can be made

The touchpad, too, is pretty good. It's a smooth, decently-sized pad that feels great to use, and the buttons feel nice, too. Some premium laptops have been opting for a haptic touchpad recently, which I know some prefer, but I'm still happy with this more mechanical style. Off to the right side of the laptop is a fingerprint reader you can use for Windows Hello.

Display and webcam

A great screen for creative workloads

The story hasn't changed much with the display on the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G11 when compared to its predecessor. My review unit came with the top-tier Quad HD+ (or WQXGA) panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and what HP calls DreamColor. Unfortunately, there's no support for a dynamic refresh rate, which means you'll be sacrificing a bit of battery life if you use the panel in 120Hz mode all the time.

That said, the screen looks great. The matte coating makes colors appear slightly less vibrant, but it does wonder for visibility in brightly lit environments such as my living room, which has pretty large windows. Reflections are cut down significantly, and colors still look great, even if they could be a bit punchier.

Running the usual tests with my SpyderX Pro sensor, you can see that color coverage is very clsoe to what it was in last year's model. This screen covers 100% of sRGB and 98% of DCI-P3, which makes it great for most kinds of color-sensitive work. Adobe RGB coverage is around 86%, which is solid, but not amazing.

As for brightness, this screen can hit nearly 600 nits, which is very impressive. Outdoor visibility won't be a problem on this laptop, especially with the anti-glare coating helping out.

Source: XDA

All in all, this is a great display. The contrast ratio isn't as high as it would be on an OLED or mini-LED panel, but 1000:1 is pretty good overall.

The webcam is also good

Much like last year's model, the ZBook Firefly 14 G11 comes with a 5MP webcam that's paired with an optional IR sensor for Windows Hello, which I'm a big fan of. But more importantly, the webcam is actually quite good, as you can see in the example below. Lighting is favorable here, but a lot of webcams I've tested would do a lot worse in the same circumstances. You can see all the details and there isn't too much noise or grain.

The rest of the media experience is also solid. The speakers get decently loud and punchy, and they don't distort or sound muddy, so the experience is great all around. I've also conducted a few meetings with the laptop and I haven't heard any complaints about how I sounded, so the microphones are also good.

Performance

It's great for lighter creative workloads

My unit of the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G11 comes with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor paired with an Nvidai RTX A500 GPU aimed at professional use. This isn't a GPU meant for gaming, but it should give you a nice boost in performance for workloads like photo and video editing. These are high-end specs, and the HP ZBook Firegly 14 mostly performed very well during all my workloads including editing the occasional photo while on battery power, so it's all pretty solid.

When I reviewed last year's model I noted that the discrete GPU felt like it didn't add enough power to be justified, however, and that's been even more exacerbated this year now that Intel has introduced much more powerful Arc graphics. Comparing the HP ZBook Firefly 14 G11 to other Intel Core Ultra laptops without discrete GPUs, while it does come out on top in some tests, it's not consistently better, and not by a huge margin:

HP ZBook Firefly 14 G11 (Core Ultra 7 165H, RTX A500) Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (2024) (Core Ultra 7 155H) Dell XPS 13 (2024) (Core Ultra 7 155H) HP ZBook Firefly 14 G10 (Core i7-1365U, RTX A500) PCMark 10 (AC/Battery) 6,010 / 5,605 6,316 / 5,750 6,406 / 6,523 5,442 / 4,988 3DMark Time Spy 3,414 3,148 3,715 2,438 3DMark Wild Life (Normal/Extreme) 17,749 / 6,231 21,855 / 6,306 --- 14,575 / 4,892 Cinebench 2024 (single/multi-core) 106 / 575 102 / 522 98 / 777 112 / 373 Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core) 2,441 / 12,563 2,355 / 12,202 2,322 / 12,809 2,627 / 9,935

There's clearly a big jump in performance compared to its predecessor, but compared to the current landscape of laptops, it's not immediately obvious that the Nvidia GPU is all that helpful here. That being said, benchmarks only tell half the story, and one area where the GPU makes a huge difference is using the AI denoise feature in Adobe Lightroom. On an Intel processor, this usually takes well over two minutes to process, but the Nvidia RTX A500, even on battery power, cut this back to just 40 seconds, which is much better.