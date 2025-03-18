HP's Amplify Conference 2025 is here, and to no one's surprise, the company has introduced new workstations, both mobile and desktops. If you thought the ZBook Ultra G1a, announced at CES 2025 earlier this year, was a beast, you’re in for a treat with HP’s latest offerings.

The ZBook Fury G1i packs up to an NVIDIA RTX Pro 5000 GPU

At CES this year, HP announced plans to launch its first-ever 18-inch mobile workstation in spring 2025. That time has finally come, as HP has introduced the ZBook Fury G1i, available in both 16 and 18-inch variants. With 30% more screen real estate than the 16-inch ZBook Fury, HP claims the ZBook Fury G1i is the world’s most powerful 18" workstation yet.

It also features a three-fan design alongside HP Smart Sense, which intelligently optimizes the PC’s thermal system to keep it cool, even during power-intensive tasks like editing 8K videos or rendering in 3D.

Image Credit: HP

The ZBook Fury G1i is available in configurations with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX CPU and an NVIDIA RTX PRO 5000 Blackwell laptop GPU. To deliver the performance HP promises, both models are available in configurations with up to 192GB of RAM and 16TB of local NVMe storage. While the exact weight depends on the configuration, the 16" variant starts at 5.36 pounds, while the 18" variant starts at 7.78 pounds. It does lean on the heavier side, but given its power, it's a solid trade-off for workstation users.

To ensure users can work all day without constantly hunting for a charging outlet, the ZBook Fury G1i supports fast charging, reaching approximately 50% in just 30 minutes. Delivering desktop-class performance in a laptop form factor, the ZBook Fury G1i is built for power users on the go.

The HP Z2 Tower G1i is built for power

If you're a fan of desktop workstations, you might be more interested in the HP Z2 Tower G1i, which HP also announced today. You can configure it with next-gen Intel Core Ultra processors and up to a 600W GPU. Ultimately, this gives you the flexibility to mix and match and choose the right graphics card for your needs.

Image Credit: HP

At the higher end, the Z2 Tower G1i supports the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPU, similar to the ZBook Fury G1i, which comes with 96 GB of GDDR7 memory. To keep things cool while doing complex workflows, HP also redesigned the chassis for better cooling. Compared to its predecessor, it offers 67% more CPU power and cooling efficiency.

HP also announced today that it’s dropping the "Firefly" branding. As a result, the HP ZBook Firefly lineup is being refreshed under a new name—the ZBook 8. At the moment, there seems to be no mention of pricing or availability in HP's press release for all the products discussed.