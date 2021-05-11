HP’s new ZBook Workstation laptops are made for creators looking for a desktop replacement

HP has unveiled its new and updated ZBook range of high-end workstation laptops meant for professional users. The notebooks are powered by the newly announced 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H mobile processors, and graphics processor options from NVIDIA and AMD. The new ZBook will be offered under three models: ZBook Fury G8, ZBook Power G8, and Zbook Studio G8.

HP ZBook G8 Mobile Workstation: Specifications

HP ZBook G8 Mobile Workstation specifications Click to expand. HP ZBook Fury G8 (15.6-inch) HP ZBook Fury G8 (17.3-inch) HP ZBook Power G8 (15.6-inch) HP ZBook Studio G8 (15.6-inch) Dimensions & Weight 361 x 242.5 x 260mm

Starting at 2.35kg 398.4 x 267.1 x 269mm

Starting at 2.76kg 359.4 x 233.9 x 228mm

Starting at 1.89kg 354 x 234.6 x 179mm (non-touch);

354 x 234.6 x 175mm (touch)

354 x 234.6 x 175mm (touch) Starting at 1.79kg Display 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),

IPS, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

IPS, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),

IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits, 72% NTSC

IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits, 72% NTSC 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),

IPS, anti-glare, 1000 nits, 72% NTSC,

HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen

IPS, anti-glare, 1000 nits, 72% NTSC, HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),

120 Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 600 nits,

100% DCI-P3, Next Gen HP DreamColor

120 Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 600 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Next Gen HP DreamColor 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),

touch, IPS, Corning Gorilla Glass 5,

600 nits, 100% DCI-P3 17.3″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),

IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC

IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC 17.3″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),

IPS, anti-glare, 550 nits, 100% DCI-P3

IPS, anti-glare, 550 nits, 100% DCI-P3 17.3″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),

IPS, 550 nits, 100% DCI-P3

IPS, 550 nits, 100% DCI-P3 17.3″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), touch,

IPS, anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass 5,

550 nits, 100% DCI-P3 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), touch,

IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),

IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB

IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),

IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),

IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),

IPS, anti-glare, 1000 nits, 72% NTSC,

HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen

IPS, anti-glare, 1000 nits, 72% NTSC, HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),

IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 400 nits,

low power, 100% sRGB

IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),

120 Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 600 nits, HDR 400,

100% DCI-P3, HP DreamColor

120 Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 600 nits, HDR 400, 100% DCI-P3, HP DreamColor 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, BrightView,

Corning Gorilla Glass 6, 400 nits, HDR 500, 100% DCI-P3 Processor Intel Core i5-11500H

Intel Core i7-11800H

Intel Core i7-11850H

Intel Core i9-11900H

Intel Core i9-11950H

Intel Xeon W-11955M Intel Core i5-11500H

Intel Core i7-11800H

Intel Core i7-11850H

Intel Core i9-11900H

Intel Core i9-11950H

Intel Xeon W-11955M Intel Core i5-11400H

Intel Core i5-11500H

Intel Core i7-11800H

Intel Core i7-11850H

Intel Core i9-11900H

Intel Core i9-11950H Intel Core i7-11800H

Intel Core i7-11850H

Intel Core i9-11900H

Intel Core i9-11950H GPU Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics

Discrete:NVIDIA T1200 (4GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A2000 (4GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A3000 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A4000 (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6)

AMD Radeon Pro W6600M (8GB GDDR6) Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics

Discrete:NVIDIA T1200 (4GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A2000 (4GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A3000 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A4000 (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6)

AMD Radeon Pro W6600M (8GB GDDR6) Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics

Discrete:NVIDIA T1200 (4GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A2000 (4GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA T600 (4GB GDDR6) Integrated: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Discrete: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA T1200 (4GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A2000 (4GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A3000 (6GB GDDR6)

NVIDIA RTX A4000 (8GB GDDR6 dedicated)

NVIDIA RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6 dedicated) RAM & Storage Up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC SDRAM

Up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 ECC SDRAM

256 GB up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

256GB up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SED SSD

500GB 7200 rpm SATA FIPS 140-2 SED HDD

500 GB up to 1TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD

2TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD Up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC SDRAM

Up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 ECC SDRAM

256 GB up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

256GB up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SED SSD

500GB 7200 rpm SATA FIPS 140-2 SED HDD

500 GB up to 1TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD

2TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD 64 GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC

SDRAM

SDRAM 256 B up to 2TB PCIe Gen3 NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB up to 2TBPCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

256GB ,up to 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe

M.2 SED SSD 32GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC SDRAM

256GB up to 2TB PCIe Gen 3 x 4 NVMe M.2 SSD

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SED SSD Battery & Charger 94Whr battery

120W/150W/200W charger (depending on variant) 94Whr battery

120W/150W/200W charger (depending on variant) 83Whr battery

120W/150W charger (depending on variant) 83Whr battery

150W/200W charger (depending on variant) I/O RJ-45

3.5mm audio combo

USB Type-A 5Gbps (charging)

USB Type-A 5Gbps

Power connector

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0b

2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

Smart card reader

SD 7.0 media card reader RJ-45

3.5mm audio combo

USB Type-A 5Gbps (charging)

USB Type-A 5Gbps

Power connector

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

HDMI 2.0b

2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

Smart card reader

SD 7.0 media card reader RJ-45

USB Type-A 5Gbps

HDMI 2.0

Power connector

3.5mm audio combo

Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

USB Type-A 5Gbps (charging)

Smart card reader 3.5mm audio combo

USB Type-A 5Gbps

power connector

Mini DisplayPort 1.4

Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C

HDMI 2.1

SD 7.0 media card reader Connectivity Intel I219-LM GbE

Intel I219-V GbE

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo

Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced Intel I219-LM GbE, vPro

Intel I219-V GbE, non-vPro

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, vPro

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, non-vPro

Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced Intel I219-LM GbE

Intel I219-V GbE, non-vPro

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, vPro

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, non-vPro Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, vPro

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, non-vPro OS Windows 10 Pro 64

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations 64

Windows 10 Home 64

Windows 10 Home Single Language 64

Windows 10 China Government Edition

Ubuntu 20.04

FreeDOS 3.0

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 – Web support only Windows 10 Pro 64

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations 64

Windows 10 Home 64

Windows 10 Home Single Language 64

Windows 10 China Government Edition

Ubuntu 20.04

FreeDOS 3.0

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 – Web support only Windows 10 Pro 64

Windows 10 Home 64

Windows 10 Home Single Language 64

FreeDOS 3.0 Windows 10 Pro 64

Windows 10 Home 64

Ubuntu 20.04

FreeDOS 3.0 Other Features IR 720p Camera

HP Premium Quiet Keyboard- Spill-resistant,

full-size, backlit, Programmable Key, numeric keypad

full-size, backlit, Programmable Key, numeric keypad Bang & Olufsen tuned dual stereo speaker

Dual array digital microphones

Fingerprint reader (select models)

Built-in Tile integration IR 720p Camera

HP Premium Quiet Keyboard- Spill-resistant,

full-size, backlit, Programmable Key, numeric keypad

full-size, backlit, Programmable Key, numeric keypad Bang & Olufsen tuned dual stereo speaker

Dual array digital microphones

Fingerprint reader (select models)

Built-in Tile integration IR 720p Camera

HP Premium Quiet Keyboard- Spill-resistant,

full-size, backlit, Programmable Key, numeric keypad

full-size, backlit, Programmable Key, numeric keypad Dual stereo speaker

Dual array digital microphones

Fingerprint reader (select models)

Built-in Tile integration IR 720p Camera

HP Z Command Keyboard – Spill-resistant,

full-size, backlit keyboard

with drain and DuraKeys

full-size, backlit keyboard with drain and DuraKeys HP Premium Quiet Keyboard – Spill-resistant,

full-size, backlit keyboard with drain and DuraKeys

full-size, backlit keyboard with drain and DuraKeys HP RGB Keyboard – Full-size, per-key

RGB backlit keyboard

RGB backlit keyboard Bang & Olufsen audio

Stereo speakers (2 tweeters & 2 woofers)

Dual array digital microphones

Fingerprint reader (select models)

Built-in Tile integration Price and Availability

June 2021 July 2021 July 2021 July 2021

HP ZBook Fury G8

The ZBook Fury is the top-of-the-line option that will be offered in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch size options. Both are bulky machines meant to replace your desktop as they can be configured with up to 128GB of memory, and multiple SSD and HDD options. These notebooks will be available with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i9 or even an Intel Xeon processor with NVIDIA RTX professional combined to deliver excellent performance to take on demanding apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Autodesk 3ds Max, and more. You get a wide variety of ports and connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE. The notebook also offers a rugged design that has gone through MIL-STD 810H tests to ensure longevity and Tile integration ensures that you can easily track the notebook in case you misplace it.

HP ZBook Power G8

Next is the ZBook Power that is claimed to offer the best combination of performance and security at a more affordable price. The notebook features an all-aluminum chassis that can be sanitized, along with MIL-STD durability. The 15.6-inch display can be configured with up to a 4K UHD panel, and it comes with four-sided narrow bezels, which aren’t the slimmest but better than most laptops out there. The notebook can be configured with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processors paired with NVIDIA’s RTX professional GPUs to deliver the performance professionals need and the flexibility to work from anywhere in a compact form factor. Just like the ZBook Fury, this machine can also deliver enough power to handle apps by Autodesk and Adobe. The laptop also comes loaded with the best security features from HP including a tamper lock intrusion detection system that can require an administrator password to restart the system. Other notable features include Thunderbolt 4 support so you can attach up to 4K monitors, dual M.2 SSD slots allowing up to 4TB of local storage, and support for PCIe Gen 4 ensures that you get the fastest read and write speeds.

HP ZBook Studio G8

The most compact option under the new ZBook lineup, the Zbook Studio should be an excellent option for professionals in the animation and gaming industries. HP is offering its DreamColor display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and Pantone validation for color accuracy. It is also offered with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth motion for high-speed videos, animation, and gaming. The bezels around the display are also noticeably slimmer compared to the other models. The notebook will be available with up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs and Intel’s new 11th-gen Core i9 vPro CPUs. For all RGB lovers, HP is also offering a keyboard with various options including RGB backlighting.

What are your thoughts on the HP ZBook G8 lineup for content creators? Let us know in the comments below!