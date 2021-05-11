HP’s new ZBook Workstation laptops are made for creators looking for a desktop replacement
HP has unveiled its new and updated ZBook range of high-end workstation laptops meant for professional users. The notebooks are powered by the newly announced 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H mobile processors, and graphics processor options from NVIDIA and AMD. The new ZBook will be offered under three models: ZBook Fury G8, ZBook Power G8, and Zbook Studio G8.

HP ZBook G8 Mobile Workstation: Specifications

HP ZBook G8 Mobile Workstation specifications Click to expand.

HP ZBook Fury G8 (15.6-inch)HP ZBook Fury G8 (17.3-inch)HP ZBook Power G8 (15.6-inch)HP ZBook Studio G8 (15.6-inch)
Dimensions & Weight
  • 361 x 242.5 x 260mm
  • Starting at 2.35kg
  • 398.4 x 267.1 x 269mm
  • Starting at 2.76kg
  • 359.4 x 233.9 x 228mm
  • Starting at 1.89kg
  • 354 x 234.6 x 179mm (non-touch);
    354 x 234.6 x 175mm (touch)
  • Starting at 1.79kg
Display
  • 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),
    IPS, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
  • 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),
    IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits, 72% NTSC
  • 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),
    IPS, anti-glare, 1000 nits, 72% NTSC,
    HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen
  • 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),
    120 Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 600 nits,
    100% DCI-P3, Next Gen HP DreamColor
  • 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),
    touch, IPS, Corning Gorilla Glass 5,
    600 nits, 100% DCI-P3
  • 17.3″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),
    IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, 72% NTSC
  • 17.3″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),
    IPS, anti-glare, 550 nits, 100% DCI-P3
  • 17.3″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),
    IPS, 550 nits, 100% DCI-P3
  • 17.3″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), touch,
    IPS, anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass 5,
    550 nits, 100% DCI-P3
  • 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), touch,
    IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
  • 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),
    IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB
  • 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),
    IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
  • 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),
    IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 400 nits, low power, 100% sRGB
  • 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),
    IPS, anti-glare, 1000 nits, 72% NTSC,
    HP Sure View Reflect integrated privacy screen
  • 15.6″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080),
    IPS, narrow bezel, anti-glare, 400 nits,
    low power, 100% sRGB
  • 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160),
    120 Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 600 nits, HDR 400,
    100% DCI-P3, HP DreamColor
  • 15.6″ diagonal, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), OLED, multitouch-enabled, UWVA, BrightView,
    Corning Gorilla Glass 6, 400 nits, HDR 500, 100% DCI-P3
Processor
  • Intel Core i5-11500H
  • Intel Core i7-11800H
  • Intel Core i7-11850H
  • Intel Core i9-11900H
  • Intel Core i9-11950H
  • Intel Xeon W-11955M
  • Intel Core i5-11500H
  • Intel Core i7-11800H
  • Intel Core i7-11850H
  • Intel Core i9-11900H
  • Intel Core i9-11950H
  • Intel Xeon W-11955M
  • Intel Core i5-11400H
  • Intel Core i5-11500H
  • Intel Core i7-11800H
  • Intel Core i7-11850H
  • Intel Core i9-11900H
  • Intel Core i9-11950H
  • Intel Core i7-11800H
  • Intel Core i7-11850H
  • Intel Core i9-11900H
  • Intel Core i9-11950H
GPU
  • Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Discrete:NVIDIA T1200 (4GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A2000 (4GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A3000 (6GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A4000 (8GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6)
    AMD Radeon Pro W6600M (8GB GDDR6)
  • Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Discrete:NVIDIA T1200 (4GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A2000 (4GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A3000 (6GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A4000 (8GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6)
    AMD Radeon Pro W6600M (8GB GDDR6)
  • Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Discrete:NVIDIA T1200 (4GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A2000 (4GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA T600 (4GB GDDR6)
  • Integrated: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Discrete: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (16GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA T1200 (4GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A2000 (4GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A3000 (6GB GDDR6)
    NVIDIA RTX A4000 (8GB GDDR6 dedicated)
    NVIDIA RTX A5000 (16GB GDDR6 dedicated)
RAM & Storage
  • Up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC SDRAM
  • Up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 ECC SDRAM
  • 256 GB up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 256GB up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SED SSD
  • 500GB 7200 rpm SATA FIPS 140-2 SED HDD
  • 500 GB up to 1TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD
  • 2TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD
  • Up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC SDRAM
  • Up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 ECC SDRAM
  • 256 GB up to 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 256GB up to 2 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SED SSD
  • 500GB 7200 rpm SATA FIPS 140-2 SED HDD
  • 500 GB up to 1TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD
  • 2TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD
  • 64 GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC
    SDRAM
  • 256 B up to 2TB PCIe Gen3 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 512GB up to 2TBPCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 256GB ,up to 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe
    M.2 SED SSD
 

  • 32GB DDR4-3200 non-ECC SDRAM
  • 256GB up to 2TB PCIe Gen 3 x 4 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SED SSD
Battery & Charger
  •  94Whr battery
  • 120W/150W/200W charger (depending on variant)
  • 94Whr battery
  • 120W/150W/200W charger (depending on variant)
  • 83Whr battery
  • 120W/150W charger (depending on variant)
  • 83Whr battery
  • 150W/200W charger (depending on variant)
I/O
  • RJ-45
  • 3.5mm audio combo
  • USB Type-A 5Gbps (charging)
  • USB Type-A 5Gbps
  • Power connector
  • Mini DisplayPort 1.4
  • HDMI 2.0b
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C
  • Smart card reader
  • SD 7.0 media card reader
  • RJ-45
  • 3.5mm audio combo
  • USB Type-A 5Gbps (charging)
  • USB Type-A 5Gbps
  • Power connector
  • Mini DisplayPort 1.4
  • HDMI 2.0b
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C
  • Smart card reader
  • SD 7.0 media card reader
  • RJ-45
  • USB Type-A 5Gbps
  • HDMI 2.0
  • Power connector
  • 3.5mm audio combo
  • Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C
  • USB Type-A 5Gbps (charging)
  • Smart card reader
  • 3.5mm audio combo
  • USB Type-A 5Gbps
  • power connector
  • Mini DisplayPort 1.4
  • Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C
  • HDMI 2.1
  • SD 7.0 media card reader
Connectivity
  • Intel I219-LM GbE
  • Intel I219-V GbE
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo
  • Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced
  • Intel I219-LM GbE, vPro
  • Intel I219-V GbE, non-vPro
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, vPro
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, non-vPro
  • Intel XMM 7360 LTE Advanced
  • Intel I219-LM GbE
  • Intel I219-V GbE, non-vPro
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, vPro
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, non-vPro
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, vPro
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo, non-vPro
OS
  • Windows 10 Pro 64
  • Windows 10 Pro for Workstations 64
  • Windows 10 Home 64
  • Windows 10 Home Single Language 64
  • Windows 10 China Government Edition
  • Ubuntu 20.04
  • FreeDOS 3.0
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 – Web support only
  • Windows 10 Pro 64
  • Windows 10 Pro for Workstations 64
  • Windows 10 Home 64
  • Windows 10 Home Single Language 64
  • Windows 10 China Government Edition
  • Ubuntu 20.04
  • FreeDOS 3.0
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 – Web support only
  • Windows 10 Pro 64
  • Windows 10 Home 64
  • Windows 10 Home Single Language 64
  • FreeDOS 3.0
  • Windows 10 Pro 64
  • Windows 10 Home 64
  • Ubuntu 20.04
  • FreeDOS 3.0
Other Features
  • IR 720p Camera
  • HP Premium Quiet Keyboard- Spill-resistant,
    full-size, backlit, Programmable Key, numeric keypad
  • Bang & Olufsen tuned dual stereo speaker
  • Dual array digital microphones
  • Fingerprint reader (select models)
  • Built-in Tile integration
  • IR 720p Camera
  • HP Premium Quiet Keyboard- Spill-resistant,
    full-size, backlit, Programmable Key, numeric keypad
  • Bang & Olufsen tuned dual stereo speaker
  • Dual array digital microphones
  • Fingerprint reader (select models)
  • Built-in Tile integration
  • IR 720p Camera
  • HP Premium Quiet Keyboard- Spill-resistant,
    full-size, backlit, Programmable Key, numeric keypad
  • Dual stereo speaker
  • Dual array digital microphones
  • Fingerprint reader (select models)
  • Built-in Tile integration
  • IR 720p Camera
  • HP Z Command Keyboard – Spill-resistant,
    full-size, backlit keyboard
    with drain and DuraKeys
  • HP Premium Quiet Keyboard – Spill-resistant,
    full-size, backlit keyboard with drain and DuraKeys
  • HP RGB Keyboard – Full-size, per-key
    RGB backlit keyboard
  • Bang & Olufsen audio
  • Stereo speakers (2 tweeters & 2 woofers)
  • Dual array digital microphones
  • Fingerprint reader (select models)
  • Built-in Tile integration
Price and Availability
  • June 2021
  • July 2021
  • July 2021
  • July 2021

HP ZBook Fury G8

The ZBook Fury is the top-of-the-line option that will be offered in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch size options. Both are bulky machines meant to replace your desktop as they can be configured with up to 128GB of memory, and multiple SSD and HDD options. These notebooks will be available with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i9 or even an Intel Xeon processor with NVIDIA RTX professional combined to deliver excellent performance to take on demanding apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Autodesk 3ds Max, and more. You get a wide variety of ports and connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE. The notebook also offers a rugged design that has gone through MIL-STD 810H tests to ensure longevity and Tile integration ensures that you can easily track the notebook in case you misplace it.

HP ZBook Power G8

Next is the ZBook Power that is claimed to offer the best combination of performance and security at a more affordable price. The notebook features an all-aluminum chassis that can be sanitized, along with MIL-STD durability. The 15.6-inch display can be configured with up to a 4K UHD panel, and it comes with four-sided narrow bezels, which aren’t the slimmest but better than most laptops out there. The notebook can be configured with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processors paired with NVIDIA’s RTX professional GPUs to deliver the performance professionals need and the flexibility to work from anywhere in a compact form factor. Just like the ZBook Fury, this machine can also deliver enough power to handle apps by Autodesk and Adobe. The laptop also comes loaded with the best security features from HP including a tamper lock intrusion detection system that can require an administrator password to restart the system. Other notable features include Thunderbolt 4 support so you can attach up to 4K monitors, dual M.2 SSD slots allowing up to 4TB of local storage, and support for PCIe Gen 4 ensures that you get the fastest read and write speeds.

HP ZBook Studio G8

The most compact option under the new ZBook lineup, the Zbook Studio should be an excellent option for professionals in the animation and gaming industries. HP is offering its DreamColor display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and Pantone validation for color accuracy. It is also offered with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth motion for high-speed videos, animation, and gaming. The bezels around the display are also noticeably slimmer compared to the other models. The notebook will be available with up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs and Intel’s new 11th-gen Core i9 vPro CPUs. For all RGB lovers, HP is also offering a keyboard with various options including RGB backlighting.

What are your thoughts on the HP ZBook G8 lineup for content creators? Let us know in the comments below!

