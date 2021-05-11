HP’s new ZBook Workstation laptops are made for creators looking for a desktop replacement
HP has unveiled its new and updated ZBook range of high-end workstation laptops meant for professional users. The notebooks are powered by the newly announced 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H mobile processors, and graphics processor options from NVIDIA and AMD. The new ZBook will be offered under three models: ZBook Fury G8, ZBook Power G8, and Zbook Studio G8.
HP ZBook Fury G8
The ZBook Fury is the top-of-the-line option that will be offered in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch size options. Both are bulky machines meant to replace your desktop as they can be configured with up to 128GB of memory, and multiple SSD and HDD options. These notebooks will be available with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i9 or even an Intel Xeon processor with NVIDIA RTX professional combined to deliver excellent performance to take on demanding apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, Autodesk 3ds Max, and more. You get a wide variety of ports and connectivity options including Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE. The notebook also offers a rugged design that has gone through MIL-STD 810H tests to ensure longevity and Tile integration ensures that you can easily track the notebook in case you misplace it.
HP ZBook Power G8
Next is the ZBook Power that is claimed to offer the best combination of performance and security at a more affordable price. The notebook features an all-aluminum chassis that can be sanitized, along with MIL-STD durability. The 15.6-inch display can be configured with up to a 4K UHD panel, and it comes with four-sided narrow bezels, which aren’t the slimmest but better than most laptops out there. The notebook can be configured with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processors paired with NVIDIA’s RTX professional GPUs to deliver the performance professionals need and the flexibility to work from anywhere in a compact form factor. Just like the ZBook Fury, this machine can also deliver enough power to handle apps by Autodesk and Adobe. The laptop also comes loaded with the best security features from HP including a tamper lock intrusion detection system that can require an administrator password to restart the system. Other notable features include Thunderbolt 4 support so you can attach up to 4K monitors, dual M.2 SSD slots allowing up to 4TB of local storage, and support for PCIe Gen 4 ensures that you get the fastest read and write speeds.
HP ZBook Studio G8
The most compact option under the new ZBook lineup, the Zbook Studio should be an excellent option for professionals in the animation and gaming industries. HP is offering its DreamColor display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage and Pantone validation for color accuracy. It is also offered with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth motion for high-speed videos, animation, and gaming. The bezels around the display are also noticeably slimmer compared to the other models. The notebook will be available with up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPUs and Intel’s new 11th-gen Core i9 vPro CPUs. For all RGB lovers, HP is also offering a keyboard with various options including RGB backlighting.
