The HP EliteOne 800 All-in-One is made for hybrid work scenarios

Today, HP is announcing a range of new business desktop PCs. At the top of the lineup is the HP EliteOne 800 All-in-One. The firm says that it’s designed for hybrid work environments, and indeed, it makes some interesting choices.

For example, it actually comes with two 5MP cameras, one that’s front-facing and one that’s rear-facing. This is where it depends on what your work scenario is. If you’re in a cubicle, you’re probably not using that rear camera. On the other hand, in another kind of environment, you might. It’s also a pop-up camera, meaning that it serves as a privacy guard when you’re not using it.

It comes with HP’s AI noise reduction feature too, something that was previously exclusive to the Elite 1000 series, which is the best that HP has to offer. This adjusts for both outbound and inbound noise. It’s key for just about any work environment, as it muffles sounds like a dog barking at home, or if you’re eating a snack.

Another AI feature is HP Presence Aware. This wakes the HP EliteOne 800 All-in-One when you’re in front of it, and locks it when you walk away. Being that it has an IR camera for facial recognition as well, it will wake the PC, light up the IR camera, and log you in without you ever having to touch anything.

As you’d expect, it comes with 11th-gen Intel processors. They’re from the 65W S-series, but you can get up to a Core i9-11900. The screen comes in 23.8- or 27-inch sizes, with FHD or QHD resolutions, respectively.

HP has three other PCs that it’s announcing as well. There’s the EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini, the EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor, and the EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower. The Mini is seen above, mounted to a monitor. The Small Form Factor and Tower PCs come with 65W 11th-gen processors, while the Mini comes with an option for 35W or 65W processors.

The HP EliteOne 800 G8 All-in-One, EliteDesk 800 G8 Desktop Mini, EliteDesk 800 G8 Small Form Factor, and EliteDesk 800 G8 Tower are all set to arrive in select countries in May.