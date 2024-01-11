Key Takeaways HP has launched durable Chromebooks and laptops for business users.

The devices are configurable with Intel N-series processors, up to 16GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Prices start at $309.

HP has launched a series of new Chromebooks designed for educational and business users. The new HP Fortis Chromebooks, and a new Fortis laptop, are all pretty durable and are designed for those who are always on the go and need a durable but versatile device. On the Chromebook side, the list of devices includes the new HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook, HP Fortis 11-inch G10 Chromebook, and HP Fortis 14-inch G11 Chromebook. And for a traditional Windows-11 powered experience, there's also the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch G11 Notebook PC.

There's a lot that these devices all share. You can configure them up to an Intel Processor N-series, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS storage, along with Wi-Fi 6E. Some models also have an optional 4G modem for use on the go away from Wi-Fi. HP is claiming that you'll also get up to 11 hours of battery life on these devices.

More importantly, though, all these Fortis devices meet the MIL-STD 810 standard and pass drop testing. The keyboard is designed for durability, too, since it is fully skirted and anchored, meaning you can't pick out the keycaps. And finally, for connecting peripherals, these devices have two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI port. You might have figured, but the HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 Chromebook is a convertible and has a 360-degree hinge onboard. Full specs for all these devices can be seen below.

If you're wondering about price, all of these devices are now available. The HP Fortis x360 11-inch G5 starts at $369. The HP Fortis 11-inch G10 Chromebook starts at $309. The HP Fortis 14-inch G11 starts at $319. Finally, the HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-inch G11 Notebook PC is now available, starting at $479. Hp also launched the Campus Backpack and Campus XL Backpack, which start at $30.