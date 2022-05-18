HP’s new gaming laptops are more powerful with better thermals

HP is making its spring gaming announcement, and the stars of the show are the OMEN 16 and Victus 15. The company says that 76% of the U.S. population plays games an average of 16.5 hours per week, as of 2021, and PC gaming spending is up 62% from 2019.

“As people continue to spend more time gaming, they want hardware and software that will allow them to game longer while keeping them immersed,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP Inc. “These latest additions to HP’s gaming ecosystem give people of all backgrounds – rookie gamers and veterans alike – the tools they need to expand their gaming horizons, now and into the future.”

HP OMEN 16

At a briefing in New York City, HP first showed me the OMEN 16 by first doing a presentation for another innovative new product: air. Indeed, the firm demonstrated cans of air in a playful way, and if I had to hear it before learning about the product, so do you.

The air hype was to talk about thermals, obviously. HP added a fifth heat pipe and a fourth outflow vent in order to make the system not only cooler, but quieter too. And as we know, a system that stays cool, stays fast.

Using OMEN Dynamic Power, the PC can allocate power between the CPU and the GPU, intelligently determining which is best for that task and for that time. HP says that this gave the OMEN 16 an 18% boost in 3DMark’s Time Spy test. And as far as that CPU and GPU goes, you have a choice between Intel 12th-gen and AMD Ryzen 6000, and NVIDIA and AMD, respectively. It comes with up to an RTX 3070 Ti ot Radeon RX 6650M.

For the screen, you can get it with up to a QHD 165Hz panel with 3ms response time and 100% sRGB. The keyboard, as you’d expect, supports per-key RGB lighting.

The HP OMEN 16 is coming this summer, and will start at $1,199.99.

HP Victus 15

Victus is HP’s more mainstream brand. The new Victus 15 comes in colors like mica silver, performance blue, and ceramic white, and it comes with a 15-inch FHD 144Hz display.

As far as the internals go, the Victus 15 comes with either 12th-gen Intel processors, or AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, along with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6500M.

The HP Victus 15 is coming this summer, starting at $799.99.