The time is finally here. Intel has just announced its brand-new Lunar Lake processor lineup, formally called Intel Core Ultra (Series 2), and with that, HP is one of the first companies to announce a device with the new chips. The new HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is the latest version of the Spectre x360, now under HP's renewed branding that was introduced back in May.

On top of the latest Intel processors, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 looks very similar to its predecessor, and it comes with all the same goodies, including an OLED display and a 9MP webcam.

All-new processors

Render credit: HP

Of course, the new processors are still the highlight here, and they're a bit different from the previous model, which was already one of the best laptops around. The Spectre x360 14 maxed out with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, but now, you can get up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V. The number of cores is lower, though. While previous models had up to 16 cores and 22 threads, with six P-cores, 8 E-cores, and 2 LPE-cores, the new processors max out at just eight cores, with four P-cores and four E-cores. However, these are totally next-generation designs that are promising to still be much faster than the previous models.

Plus, these new chips come with even more powerful Intel Arc graphics built-in using the new Xe2 architecture, as well as a proper NPU that can actually rival the Qualcomm Snapdragon X series platforms.

Specifications CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 288V GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics 140V (16GB) (integrated) Display type OLED, up to 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2880x1800 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 64Wh battery Charge speed 65W charger Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C (10Gbps), 3.5mm combo audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 9MP with IR camera Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Convertible Dimensions 12.35x8.51x0.59 inches (313.69x216.15x14.99mm) Weight 2.97 pounds (1.35kg) Speakers Quad speakers with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost Colors Eclipse Gray, Atmosphere Blue Expand

The design is very familiar

Render credit: HP

Design-wise, nothing has really changed with this model, but that's because the last Spectre x360 14 came out less than a year ago, and it was a brand-new design. There isn't a reason to change it just yet. This design includes a 14-inch 16:10 OLED display in 2.8K resolution and with a variable refresh rate between 48Hz and 120Hz. You also get a 9MP webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, which is still one of the best webcams on any laptop. For sound, there are quad speakers with DTS:X Ultra, while connectivity is provided by a Wi-Fi 7 modem.

There is one change in the ports, though. In addition to two Thunderbolt 4 ports, the laptop now has a third USB-C port, rather than USB Type-A, and it's located on the corner of the laptop. Another design change is that this laptop will only come in Atmosphere Blue or Eclipse Grey, slightly different colors from previous models, while also ditching the silver option.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 should be available to preorder today with shipping starting on September 24th.