HP’s new Spectre x360 13.5 is completely redesigned

If you’re shopping for a new, premium laptop, it’s the day you’ve been waiting for. While Dell has its new XPS 13 Plus and Lenovo has a fancy new Yoga 9i, HP has yet to announce a new Spectre x360, until today. The company did a whole spring consumer PC launch today, and aside from the Spectre x360 13.5, there’s also a minor refresh on the Spectre x360 16, and a whole bunch of new Envy products.

“Creators aren’t just limited to professional photographers, designers, composers, and editors – everyone is a creator, collaborating with friends, family, and colleagues and creating from home, work, and all the places in between,” said Josephine Tan, Global Head, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. “Today’s hybrid world requires a new perspective on what to create with, which is why HP is launching a diverse set of devices across its Spectre and Envy portfolios to enable creation without limitation.”

HP Spectre x360

With the previous generation, HP had a Spectre x360 13 – which still had the old 13.3-inch 16:9 display – and a new Spectre x360 14 – which had a 13.5-inch 3:2 display. Essentially, the Spectre x360 14 was called that because Spectre x360 13 was already taken. There’s no more 16:9 model, so the one being announced today is the HP Spectre x360 13.5.

As for the design, it follows the trend that we saw in the Spectre x360 16. There are no more gem0cut edges with strong accents. Instead, there’s a thin accent that wraps around the base. The sharp corners are replaced by soft curves.

Naturally, it comes with Intel’s new 12th-gen U-series processors, which have a 15W TDP. It also comes with up to a 3,000×2,000 OLED display, 32GB LPDDR4x memory, and it has dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also has a 5MP webcam, a feature that we’ve seen across HP’s portfolio, and it’s pretty great.

That 5MP webcam also adds features like HP Auto Frame, which focuses on you if you move around, and HP Dynamic Voice Leveling. There’s also Backlight Adjustment, so you’ll look better in weird lighting situations, Appearance Filter for touching up your teeth and eyes, bi-directional AI noise reduction for both incoming and outgoing audio, and more.

The HP Spectre x360 16 is getting some love too. Historically, HP has offered two versions of its larger Spectre convertibles. There’s one with a powerful H-series processor and RTX graphics, and there’s one with a U-series processor and mobile discrete graphics. HP is adding the latter to the mix, and giving the whole thing the 12th-gen treatment. Now, you can get it with an Intel P-series CPU and Intel Arc A370M Graphics with 4GB GDDR6.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is available for purchase today from HP.com, starting at $1,249.99.

HP Envy x360 13, Envy x360 15, Envy 16, and Envy 17

Right below that flagship tier is Envy, a premium brand that’s basically getting the same treatment as Spectre. All of the Envy laptops being announced today are getting the same 5MP webcam as the Spectre x360, along with all of the neat features that go along with it.

The big difference between the HP Spectre x360 13.5 and the HP Envy x360 13 is that the latter has a 16:10 display. Indeed, all of the new Envy products have 16:10 except for one. With that 13-inch model, it goes up to 2,880×1,800 OLED, and of course, it comes with things like Thunderbolt 4 with Intel’s 12th-gen U-series processors.

There are other cool features too, like in-bag detection, which helps avoid your laptop overheating and draining the battery when it’s in a bag. There’s also Adaptive Battery Optimizer for better battery life, and Smart Sense for optimizing performance and temperature.

All of these products are available today. The Envy x360 13 starts at $899.99, the Envy x360 15 starts at $849.99 for the Intel model and $899.99 for the AMD model, the Envy 16 starts at $1,399.99, and the Envy 17 starts at $1,099.99.