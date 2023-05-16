HP is refreshing its commercial desktop lineup for 2023. There's a total of 13 new products that are being announced across the Elite One, Elite Mini, Elite Small Form Factor, Elite Tower, Pro and Pro One, and Chromebox Enterprise lineup.

As is usual with these spring refreshes, the theme is the jump to the latest 13th-generation Intel vPro CPUs under the hood, with some products also focusing on improved collaboration. Most products will be coming later this month, except where we indicate. Note that all G9 products will also support both 12th-generation and 13th-generation Intel CPUs, too, for more configuration options at purchase.

EliteOne All-in-One PC products

In total, there are two new EliteOne products that will be coming later this month. There's the HP EliteOne 840 23.8-inch G9 All-in-One Desktop PC and the HP EliteOne 840 27-inch G9 All-in-One Desktop PC. These both will be coming later this month starting at $1,439 and at $1,549.

HP is particular about the collaboration aspects of these new all-in-one systems and has dubbed them as "the most powerful commercial 23.8-inch and 27-inch all-in-ones" in a press release. They've also added a multi-camera experience, so you can stream videos of you and objects easily, and HP Keystone Correction to flatten images in your camera feed when looking at whiteboards or papers. These all-in-ones have features from HP's other products, too like Temporal Noise Reduction.

On benchmarks, HP noted that the HP EliteOne 870 G9 All-in-ine is 30% faster when benchmarked in Cinebech R23. The unit used to benchmark was the Elite One 870 G9 with an Intel Core i7-12700 CPU.

Elite Mini products

On the HP Elite Mini series, there are also two products. There's the Elite Mini 600 G9 and the Elite Mini 800 G9. The 600 G9 will start at $989, and the 800 G9 will start at $1,029. If you're wondering how these stack up against the completion, HP believes these are the "smallest and most powerful small form factor business PCs." These mini desktop PCs are the size of a book. The products weigh in at 3.13 pounds and measure 6.97 x 6.89 x 1.34 inches. The Mini 600 G9 will come out in July, and the Mini 800 G9 will come out later this month. If you'd like, you can add up to RTX 3050 Ti on the Elite Mini 800.

And about Benchmarks, in a press briefing, HP Compared the HP Elite Mini 800 G9 to a three-year-old mini PC. It was 36% faster in CrossMark benchmarks when comparing the HP Elite Mini 800 G6 to the HP Elite Mini 800 G9. That's the difference that a new 13th-generation Intel CPU, in this case, the Intel Core i7-13700T can make.

Elite Small Form Factor Products

Moving along to the HP Elite Small Form Factor, there are two products. You'll see the HP Elite Small Form Factor 600 G9 Desktop PC and the HP Elite Small Form Factor 800 G9 Desktop PC. These will be priced starting at $1,029 and $1,179. All systems will be coming later this month. On graphics, there's either Intel UHD graphics, and optional Radeon RX 6300 graphics, or the Nvidia T400 on 12th gen CPUs, the Nvidia T400, or the Nvidia T1000.

Elite Tower Products & Pro products

Capping out the Windows side of the refreshes will be six products under the Elite Tower and Elite Pro lineup. There are two Elite Towers, HP Elite Tower 600 G9 Desktop PC, and HP Elite Tower 800 G9 Desktop PC. These will be $1,1775 and $1,779. Note the HP Elite Tower 600 G9 Desktop PC is expected to be available in July, and the HP Elite Tower 800 G9 Desktop PC is expected to be available later this month.

On the HP Pro side of things, there's the HP ProOne 440 23.8-inch G9 Desktop PC which will be $1,199 and coming later in July. Then, there's the HP Pro Mini 400 G9 Desktop PC which will start at $759 in July. We also can't forget the HP Pro Small Form Factor 400 G9 Desktop PC which will be $800 when it launches in July. The HP Pro Tower 400 G9 Desktop PC doesn't have a price yet, however.

HP Chromebox Enterprise G4

The last of the devices isn't a Windows product. It's actually HP's newest enterprise Chromebox. It's the HP Chromebox Enterprise G4. This is one of the first Chromebox models with up t a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, and scalable SSD and memory. Pricing hasn't been shared, and neither has availability, either. The product is more for IT admins who don't have a budget for Windows systems, but still need a cloud-fist system that is quite deployable and is easier to manage.