Key Takeaways HP unveiled the new OmniBook Ultra with a custom AMD processor boasting an astounding 55 AI TOPS, which no other silicon vendor can beat.

Galileo has been added to Z by HP AI Studio to improve AI accuracy with real-time hallucination detection, addressing common AI issues.

The HP OmniBook Ultra features a sleek design inspired by Spectre x360, boasts exciting features including a low price starting at $1,449.99.

Last week, HP held an event to preview its upcoming ASI technologies, committing to being a leader in the space. Among the announcements is the first flagship laptop from its OmniBook brand, the OmniBook Ultra. The product is promised to get up to 55 AI TOPS, and if you're recalling that no silicon vendor has announced a 55 TOPS chip, you're correct.

That's not all it announced though. It's adding Galileo to Z by HP AI Studio, which is meant to detect "AI hallucinations". Anyone that's used AI knows how inaccurate it can be, so this should help.

The HP OmniBook Ultra and its custom processor

It's from AMD and it's exclusive to HP

Close

HP OmniBook Ultra CPU AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors (up to 5.1 GHz max boost clock, 24 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 24 threads) GPU AMD Radeon Display type 35.6 cm (14") diagonal, 2.2K (2240 x 1400), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™, Low Blue Light, 300 nits, low power, 100% sRGB RAM Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x-7500 MT/s Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD Battery 4-cell, 68 Wh Li-ion polymer Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge) 1 USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge) [10] 1 headphone/microphone combo Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 9MP IR AI camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones Wi-Fi connectivity MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 12.41 (W) x 8.96 (D) x 0.65 (H) in Weight 3.48 lbs Speakers poly studio; Quad speakers; DTS:X Ultra, HP Audio Boost Colors Meteor silver Price $1,449.99 Expand

I've covered a lot of laptop launches, but this is the first one I've ever seen where a silicon vendor wasn't present. In fact, throughout the presentation, no silicon partner was even mentioned. It wasn't until a Q&A session where someone asked what's in it that Alex Cho simply said, "AMD".

If you've followed along with AMD's Ryzen AI 300 launch, then you know that the company has promised 50 TOPS, and it's only announced the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 9 365. However, HP confirmed after a few more questions that 55 TOPS is exclusive. No other company is going to have this. And considering Qualcomm has 45 TOPS and Intel has 48 TOPS for roughly the next year, the OmniBook Ultra should have the lead in AI performance for some time to come (presumably, HP may use this chip in other products).

The HP OmniBook Ultra borrows design elements from the Spectre x360, which tops our best laptops list, although it's not a convertible. If Ryzen AI 300 is all it's cracked up to be, this could be an exciting product.

Aside from the AI performance, HP is adding Wolf Security, which has long been a staple of its business products.

The bad news is that, as we know from Intel's Lunar Lake launch, Copilot+ doesn't support x86 processors yet, not that Copilot+ is anything to go out and buy a PC for, as we noted in our reviews.

The HP OmniBook Ultra is coming in August, starting at $1,449.99.

The HP OmniStudio X 27- and 31.5-inch All-in-One Desktop PCs

HP has a couple new all-in-one PCs for its new Omni brand, but there's not as much to talk about here. They're powered by Intel's Meteor Lake chips, with optional RTX 4050 graphics.

They'll both be available in August, starting at $1,149.99.