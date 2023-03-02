HTC 2023 True Wireless Earbuds Discount code: 60XDAHTC $20 $50 Save $30 These HTC earbuds aren't just affordable, but they're also pretty great, offering a well-rounded sound when listening to music, touch control, and environmental noise cancellation. Plus, you can get these for just $20 with our fantastic discount code. $20 at Amazon with 60XDAHTC code

HTC has a new set of cool-looking earbuds that you can buy right now. They come at an MSRP of $50, but we have a special discount code you can use to save 60% on your purchase. Apply the code 60XDAHTC at checkout, and you'll get your new pair of earbuds for a mere $20. This deal is available through March 10th, 2023.

Why you'll love the HTC 2023 True Wireless Earbuds

These new HTC earbuds come in multiple color options, so you can get them in your favorite shade. You get to choose between black, white, green, pink, and purple, with the latter three being more pastels than super bright colors, which is pretty cool. The buds are placed in a charging case with a cool transparent cover, so you can see them at all times. On the buds, you'll discover smart touch control, enabling you to swap songs, play and pause music, answer calls, adjust the volume, or access your favorite voice assistant. These HTC earbuds feature a Bluetooth 5.1 chip, ensuring you get a stable connection to your phone, and are IPX4 waterproof, so you don't have to worry about being caught in the rain jogging with these things on.

The buds will allow you to listen to music for up to eight hours with a listening volume of 50%, which is pretty great. When the battery levels are low, just pop them in the case and you'll get a full charge in 40 minutes. Talking about the case, you'll get up to 32 hours of energy stored in there, so you can charge the buds fully four times before you even need to plug in the case as well.

Remember to use our unique discount code 60XDAHTC at checkout to get the right price! Since they're only $20, you can get a pair for a friend too!