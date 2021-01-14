HTC launches the Desire 21 Pro 5G with the Snapdragon 690
HTC today unveiled the new Desire 21 Pro 5G, just a few days after leaked live images of the device first surfaced online. As seen in the previous leak, the device features a hole-punch display with a centered cutout for the selfie camera and a rectangular camera module on the back with a quad-camera setup.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G: Specifications

Dimensions & Weight
  • 167.1 x 78.1 x 9.4mm
  • 205g
Display
  • 6.7-inch IPS LCD
  • FHD+ (2400 x 1080p)
  • 20:9
  • 90Hz refresh rate
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 690
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • microSD card slot
Battery & Charging
  • 5,000mAh
  • QC 4.0+ fast charging (18W)
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • 48MP f/1.8 primary camera
  • 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera
  • 2MP f/2.4 macro camera
  • 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera(s)16MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
AudioSingle bottom firing speaker
Connectivity
  • 5G SA & NSA
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi
  • NFC
SoftwareAndroid 10

According to a recent report from GSMArena, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 90Hz peak refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It packs Qualcomm’s 5G-enabled mid-range Snapdragon 690 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G front and back

On the back panel, the Desire 21 Pro 5G has a rectangular camera island in the top right corner, which houses a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device features a single 16MP sensor.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G cameras

Unlike its predecessor, the HTD Desire 21 Pro 5G doesn’t have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Instead, the fingerprint scanner is embedded within the recessed power button on its right edge. The device has a volume rocker right above the power button and a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge for charging and data transfers.

Rounding off the hardware is a substantial 5,000mAh battery that supports QC 4.0+ fast charging up to 18W. On the software front, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G runs Android 10 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is priced at TWD 11,990 (~$428), and it’s already up for pre-order in Taiwan. The device is currently available in two color options — blue and purple — but we expect to see a white variant sometime in the near future, as it’s already showcased in the product images on HTC’s website. As of now, HTC hasn’t released any information about international availability.

