HTC launches the Desire 21 Pro 5G with the Snapdragon 690

HTC today unveiled the new Desire 21 Pro 5G, just a few days after leaked live images of the device first surfaced online. As seen in the previous leak, the device features a hole-punch display with a centered cutout for the selfie camera and a rectangular camera module on the back with a quad-camera setup.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G: Specifications

Specification DEVICE FULL NAME HERE Dimensions & Weight 167.1 x 78.1 x 9.4mm

205g Display 6.7-inch IPS LCD

FHD+ (2400 x 1080p)

20:9

90Hz refresh rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

128GB storage

microSD card slot Battery & Charging 5,000mAh

QC 4.0+ fast charging (18W) Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) 48MP f/1.8 primary camera

8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera

2MP f/2.4 macro camera

2MP f/2.4 depth sensor Front Camera(s) 16MP Port(s) USB Type-C Audio Single bottom firing speaker Connectivity 5G SA & NSA

Bluetooth 5.1

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi

NFC Software Android 10

According to a recent report from GSMArena, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 90Hz peak refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It packs Qualcomm’s 5G-enabled mid-range Snapdragon 690 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the back panel, the Desire 21 Pro 5G has a rectangular camera island in the top right corner, which houses a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the device features a single 16MP sensor.

Unlike its predecessor, the HTD Desire 21 Pro 5G doesn’t have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Instead, the fingerprint scanner is embedded within the recessed power button on its right edge. The device has a volume rocker right above the power button and a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge for charging and data transfers.

Rounding off the hardware is a substantial 5,000mAh battery that supports QC 4.0+ fast charging up to 18W. On the software front, the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G runs Android 10 out of the box.

Pricing & Availability

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is priced at TWD 11,990 (~$428), and it’s already up for pre-order in Taiwan. The device is currently available in two color options — blue and purple — but we expect to see a white variant sometime in the near future, as it’s already showcased in the product images on HTC’s website. As of now, HTC hasn’t released any information about international availability.