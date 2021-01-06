HTC is still making phones and their latest is a mid-ranger running Android 10

HTC attempted a comeback last year with the launch of two mid-range devices in the Taiwanese market — the Desire 20 Pro and U20 5G. The HTC Desire 20+, featuring the Snapdragon 720G, followed soon thereafter. But it was also a Taiwan-exclusive launch. Now, the company is gearing up to launch another mid-range device that will run Android 10 out of the box.

Live images of the upcoming HTC mid-ranger was recently shared by Slashleaks. The images give us our first look at the upcoming device, which goes by the model number 2AQAG100. As you can see, the device features a hole-punch display with a centered cutout for the selfie camera. It has minimal bezels around the top and side edges, with a thick chin at the bottom.

Although it isn’t clearly visible in the images, the device looks to have a volume rocker and power button on the right edge. Since it doesn’t feature a fingerprint scanner on the back panel like the Desire 20 Pro, HTC may have opted to integrate it within the power button.

Over on the back, the device features a textured carbon fiber-like finish in a light green colorway, a rectangular camera module in the top right corner, and the HTC logo in the center. A close up image of the camera module reveals that the device features a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera and a dual-LED flash.

The images also showcase the About phone section of the device’s settings menu, which further reveals that it will offer dual SIM support and it will run Android 10 out of the box. While the images don’t reveal any further information about the device, Slashleaks claims that it will be called the HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G. If that’s the case, then it will be the second 5G-ready smartphone from the Taiwanese manufacturer.

While HTC is yet to reveal any official information about the device, we expect it to be another Taiwan exclusive. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the Desire 21 Pro 5G.