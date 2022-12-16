It looks like next year could be a little exciting for AR / VR enthusiasts and newcomers, as HTC has teased a new headset set to be announced at CES.

The excitement around AR/VR has been pretty lukewarm this year, despite Meta releasing a new headset and PlayStation touting a new VR unit for next year. For the most part, there really aren't too many companies in the space that have managed to create excitement around VR, AR, or mixed reality.

Despite this, HTC has managed to release a number of headsets and also support its products with upgrades along the way. Now the company is announcing a new headset, set to make its official debut next month. The company plans to unveil a new flagship AR / VR headset at CES on January 5, giving the world a look at its latest project. According to HTC, this new headset will be light, compact, and powerful. You can get a glimpse of what the device will look like by looking at the image provided.

From what we can see, it looks pretty slick, having the silhouette of a pair of sunglasses with added thickness. It's a stand-alone unit with cameras on the front and sides, and it will even have a depth sensor. It is expected to have at least two hours of battery life and will be able to handle consumer applications like games, entertainment apps, and more. HTC states that it can even handle more complicated and demanding apps like "productivity and enterprise tools."

The headset will also have color passthrough, making it easier for users to view their surroundings and also enabling a mixed-reality experience. While color passthrough isn't typically all that great when it comes to seeing details, HTC has claimed that its unit will have a higher dynamic range, which means that users could potentially read finer details like text without having to take the headset off.

Although this does sound exciting, when asked about it, HTC really didn't have an answer when it came to applications or real-world use scenarios, instead leaving it up to developers. We know this isn't HTC's first rodeo, with the company producing multiple headsets like the Vive Pro, Vive Focus, Vive Cosmos, and the Vive Flow. When it comes to style and technology, the Flow is the most similar to the yet-unnamed unit, and it could end up being a replacement for it.

You can expect full details of the headset come January 5, when HTC formally announces the unit during CES 2023. It will be interesting to see how the product is priced, considering that Meta bumped up the price of its Quest 2 headset during the summer and also released a high-end $1500 Pro model just a couple of months ago. While things were relatively calm in 2022, the following year could become a big year for VR / AR headsets.

There are rumors that a successor to the Quest 2 will debut next year, which could feature some technology from Meta's Quest Pro. In addition to Meta's release, Apple has long been rumored to be working on a mixed-reality headset. While details are pretty scant at this point, the product has been shown off to people behind closed doors and there have been reports of delays due to software-related issues. Although Apple will enter the market at some point, its product could be in a whole different price category, with rumors starting an aluminum build, iris scanner, and numerous cameras.

For now, we'll just have to wait, but it looks like the next year could get quite interesting, with entries from Meta, Apple, HTC, and along with maybe countless other smaller brands and developers that have yet to show off their products. What do you think about VR / AR headsets? Comment down below.

Source: The Verge