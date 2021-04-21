HTC’s Vive Air concept gives us a glimpse at what could be the future of VR fitness

Although HTC isn’t a major player in the Android smartphone space any longer, the company still holds a respectable position in the virtual reality segment. The company’s Vive lineup of VR headsets is easily among the best VR headsets available in the market today, and it’s one of the top picks for PC users. The lineup currently includes two options — the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite and HTC Vive Cosmos — but a leaked concept suggests that HTC may be working on a new VR headset for fitness enthusiasts. The concept headset, called HTC Vive Air, was recently spotted on the World Design Guide website, and here’s what it looks like:

The HTC Vive Air is a fitness-focused VR headset that’s “optimized for high intensity with long use,” according to the World Design Guide website (via Engadget). Therefore, it uses breathable and quick-drying knitted materials inspired by running shoes. The headset also features a quick-release design that will let users easily remove the soft components to wash them. Furthermore, the headset offers better tracking capabilities, thanks to the four tracking cameras on the front.

A spokesperson from HTC told Engadget that while the HTC Vive Air is “only a concept,” you can expect to see a similar design and materials in upcoming VR headsets from the company. At the moment, HTC has released no further information about the concept. But the company may showcase new products based on the concept at the upcoming ViveCon 2021 event, which is scheduled for May 11th and 12th of this year. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about HTC’s plans for its next-gen VR headsets.