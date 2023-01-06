After teasing the world with a new mixed reality headset, HTC has finally announced its latest product, the VIVE XR Elite at CES 2023. The headset is a consumer-friendly device that looks most likely to take on the Meta Quest Pro. As far as pricing goes, the VIVE XR Elite comes in at $1,099.

When it comes to the headset's capabilities, HTC is touting that its VIVE XR Elite headset "combines Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) capabilities into one compact, lightweight, powerful and highly versatile device – perfect for gaming, fitness, productivity and more." This is quite a lofty description, packaging the device as an all-in-one product that is not only light and compact, but also powerful and more affordable than its competitor.

As for its specifications, you're looking at a device that is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 processor, with 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. When it comes to the display, it will be 1920 x 1920 pixels per eye for a total viewing area of 3840 x 1920 pixels at a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the outside, you're getting four cameras that will track motion using 6 DoF inside-out tracking, and a 16MP camera for its color passthrough mode.

It will also have a 26.6Wh battery on the rear of the headband that will be both removable and hot-swappable.The battery can provide up to 16 hours of use on a single charge and can be charged using USB-C. In addition to the headset, you're going to get two controller grips featuring hall sensors and capacitive sensors. While HTC has re-entered the consumer space with its latest headset, that is now available for pre-order, it remains to be seen whether it can grab the attention of consumers in 2023 and beyond.

Although virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality technology all seem to be reaching a tipping point, companies have yet to find a "killer" app for its product. For the time being, Meta and HTC will be able to dominate this space, but if rumors ending up coming true, Apple could be throwing its hat into the ring sometime this year with its own mixed reality headset. While Apple's debut in the space could be disruptive, early reports are stating that its mixed reality headset will cost somewhere north of $2,000.

Source: PR Newswire