Apple Watch Ultra has an impressive battery size when compared to the Watch Series 8

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are the latest smartwatches being offered by Apple. The new generation of smartwatches offers new features and some tall claims, especially with the Apple Watch Ultra. Being the new flagship model, Apple advertises the Ultra as having up to 36 hours of battery life with normal use. This can even be extended up to 60 hours depending on the mode. While Apple has not stated exactly what size batteries are in its latest smartwatches, it looks like the specifications have popped up on the 3C certification website, giving us those details.

According to MySmartPrice, which first picked up the 3C certification listings, the most interesting change in the Apple Watch lineup will be with the Apple Watch Ultra. The Ultra packs a massive 542mAh battery, which is the largest battery ever put in an Apple Watch to date. For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 8 45mm comes with a 308mAh battery. The 41mm Series 8 comes with a slightly smaller battery at 282mAh. As for the Apple Watch SE, the 44mm watch will have a 296mAh battery, while the 40mm watch will have a 245mAh battery. So as you can tell, the Ultra packs quite an impressive size battery for just being a smartwatch.

For the most part, with the upcoming release, the real stand out here is going to the Apple Watch Ultra. The Watch Series 8 has been touted to have the same battery life as previous models, but the Ultra will be able to push that to about double. Of course, with the added capacity, you’re looking at a price tag coming in at $799. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra are now available for pre-order. The Apple Watch Series 8 will go on sale on September 16, while the Apple Watch Ultra will go on sale starting on September 23.

Source: MySmartPrice