Logitech adds two nice mice and keyboards to their designed for Mac portfolio

Logitech is expanding on its popular Designed for Mac portfolio. Coming to the family are two mice and two keyboards. The mice include the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac and the Logitech Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for Mac. The two new keyboards are the MX Mechanical Mini for Mac and a new Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth keyboard in Blueberry color.

All the products are now on sale and put the needs of Mac users first. Logitech says it’s aiming for seamless integration with Macs, as well as performance and comfort with these products.

New Logitech Designed for Mac mice

If you’re familiar with Logitech’s lineup, then these new mice should not be too surprising for you. Both of these mice are essentially specialized Mac versions of the previously available multiplatform MX Master 3S mouse, and the Lift Vertical Ergonomic mouse. There are not many visual differences over the multiplatform versions. Logitech told us that the firmware tweaks are what matter, as well as a few smaller tweaks with packaging.

Here are the differences between these new mice and the existing products. In the case of the MX Master 3S for Mac, Logitech is opting to include a USB-C to USB-C cable for charging. Both of these products also don’t come with USB receivers, as Logitech wants Mac users to enjoy a free port on their device, instead. If you buy a Logi Bolt receiver separately or use an existing one, you will be able to use it with your mouse if you please.

As a reminder, the Logitech MX Master 3s for Mac should bring several improvements for Mac users that were first seen on Logitech’s multiplatform mouse, the Master 3S. That includes double the DPI capability at 8,000, and a quieter click over the Master 3. Logitech says the mouse is 90% quiet than the regular Master 3. Other highlights include the ability to connect the mouse to three different Apple devices on macOS and iPadOS and switch between them with Easy-Switch. The mouse is rechargeable, too, and you’ll get 3 hours of use in 1 minute with quick charge.

With the Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for Mac, you’re getting a much more comfy mouse for long-term use with a Mac product. It was developed in the company’s Ergo lab and lifts your hands to a 57-degree angle at a handshake position, relieving pressure on your wrists. This also helps keep your arm and upper body in a more natural position.

The Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac comes in at $100, and the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse for Mac will cost $70. Both will be sold at Logitech.com and other retailers. You can also customize the MX Master 3S for Mac and the actions for the various buttons via the new Logi Options + app.

New Logitech Designed for Mac keyboards

Logitech’s new Designed for Mac keyboards also is quite similar to existing Logitech products. The most notable of the two is Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac. This looks visually similar to the multiplatform MX Mechanical Mini, but the difference is that Logitech says it’s their first Mechanical keyboard optimized for Mac. You’ll notice that with the Mac layout for the keys at the lower left corner. The new Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac, meanwhile, just has a new Blueberry color and keeps the classic scooped keys and ultra-quiet typing experience.

If you never used MX Mechanical Mini then on the Mac version you’ll notice the dedicated Mac layout with the CTRL, Option, and Command keys being where they would on a Mac keyboard. You’ll also get a low-profile setup that takes up less desk space. The keyboard comes in two color options, either Pale Gray or Space Gray, to match your Mac’s finish. There’s smart lighting on board so the backlights will turn on when needed, and adjust based on the brightness in the room around you. You’ll also be able to connect up to three different Mac or iPad devices and enjoy USB-C to USB-C charging. Note that, unlike the regular MX Mechanical Mini, there’s only one switch type on this Mac version. It is the brown, tactile quiet switches.

The Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for Mac costs $150. Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac comes in at $40. You can assign tasks to certain keys on a per-app basis, and manage these keyboards with the new Logi Options + app.

All of these products are sustainable. There’s 54% recycled plastic in Lift for Mac, 47% for MX Mechanical Mini for Mac in Space Gray, 36% in MX Mechanical Mini for Mac in Pale gray, 27% for MX Master 3S for Mac in Space Gray, and 22% for MX Master 3S for Mac in Pale Gray. The aluminum in MX Mechanical Mini for Mac’s top case is also made with renewable energy rather than fossil fuels.