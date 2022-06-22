Montblanc’s Summit 3 is a Wear OS 3 watch that costs €1,250

Montblanc, mostly known for its fountain pens, also produces luxury leather goods and watches. The firm has dabbled in smartwatches, offering its Summit line featuring the Summit Lite, Summit 2, and Summit 2+. Now, the company will add one smartwatch to its lineup with the introduction of the Summit 3.

While not many details were announced for the Montblanc Summit 3, we do know that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 4100 Plus SoC, offer physical activity and health tracking features, and will run the latest version of Wear OS. The latter point is quite exciting, as it means that we will finally get a new watch featuring Google’s Wear OS 3.

Despite Wear OS 3 being the latest smartwatch OS from Google, there haven’t been any new products to market for quite some time. The first and only Wear OS 3 smartwatches to launch were Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. These smartwatches were launched during the summer of 2021 and the reviews have been generally positive.

One thing that’s important to note is that Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 devices don’t offer a pure Wear OS experience, as it has heavy customizations by the company. Although there has been a lack of new smartwatches featuring Wear OS 3, there have been announcements that some older watches will receive the update. This has yet to come to fruition.

Montblanc’s Summit 3 will be available globally on July 15. It will arrive in two different colors: silver titanium or black titanium. The watch will arrive with two different strap options: leather and rubber. As far as purchasing options go, you’ll have three, giving you the option of strap color combinations. For pricing, Montblanc’s Summit 3 will retail for a fairly steep €1,250 — though it is a luxury brand, after all.

The Summit 3’s staggering price will be off-putting to some, but luckily there is a more affordable Wear OS 3 device just around the corner. On the horizon, we have Google’s own Pixel Watch, which is set to arrive sometime towards the end of the year.

