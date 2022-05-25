Huami’s Amazfit T-Rex 2 offers impressive 45-day battery life and rugged protection

It’s been a few years since the release of Huami’s durable Amazfit T-Rex. Now, the company has released a follow up, the Amazfit T-Rex 2, building on the predecessor’s strengths and offering marked improvements. The Huami Amazfit T-Rex 2 is now available for $229 USD.

At a glance, the Huami Amazfit T-Rex 2 offers a fairly complete health monitoring watch that is well protected from physical abuse and seasonal elements. As far as its exterior goes, the watch makes use of a 1.39-inch AMOELD display, which is encased in polymer alloy. This combination should be quite strong, as Huami claims that the watch has passed “15 military-grade tests”, allowing it to live up to the MIL-STD-810G standard. That means that it can withstand extreme temperatures, whether it’s hot or cold, and it will also be able to withstand extreme humidity and salt spray. You can feel confident heading into the water as the watch will offer protection up to 10 ATM.

The Huami Amazfit T-Rex 2 offers up to 45 days of use

The Huami Amazfit T-Rex 2 will offer a full 45 days of use at its peak, but its “typical” battery life with come in at the 24-day mark. If you’re a heavy user, the battery life will be reduced quite dramatically, coming in at ten days. However, there is a silver lining, as even at its worst, the Huami Amazfit T-Rex 2 will offer 26 hours of battery life, which is one full day. Of course, the watch will offer lifestyle and health tracking elements, making use of a variety of sensors to track heart rate, VO2 Max, SpO2, and more. The watch will also be able to track both sleep and over 150 different activities.

The Huami Amazfit T-Rex 2 will have an accompanying app, Zepp, that will be able to log information. This will be the main data center for the watch, keeping track of all activitiesz and has been the pairing app used for Amazfit’s past watches, and it’s available for iOS and Android. You can pick up a Huami Amazfit T-Rex 2 for $229. For a limited time, the price will also include a digital smart scale.

Source: Huami