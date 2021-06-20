Shop HUAWEI’s Amazon Prime Day Sales

Amazon Prime Day is one of the best days to grab some new tech at low prices. HUAWEI is having a huge sale on a large collection of products that range from wearables to laptops and more. This is your chance to save big on stuff you might have been holding out on. With these being Prime Day sales, they are available to Amazon Prime members and include free shipping.

Event Begins: 6/21/2021

Wearables 15-24% off

HUAWEI has an amazing lineup of wearables, with their watches and bands being some of the best on the market. This is a great opportunity to get the new Band 6 at a discount. This new smart band from HUAWEI is the ultimate fitness tracker, with a fullview display. The new HUAWEI Band 6 has a large 1.47″ display, which is 148% larger than the previous model. This fullview display creates a sort of middle ground between the smaller smart bands and the larger smartwatches available right now. Even with an increase in the size of the display, you aren’t sacrificing the overall compact form factor of the Band 6. This is because the screen-to-body ratio has been increased by 42%. More of the band is now dedicated to the screen.

HUAWEI BAND 6 – UK | SPAIN | AUSTRALIA | ITALY

HUAWEI WATCH GT2 – UK | FRANCE | ITALY | AUSTRALIA | MEXICO

Computers 10-20% off

HUAWEI is featuring two laptop sales to included in their Prime Day event. The MateBook D15 and D14 are both affordable mid-range laptops that are perfect for work-related projects. The MateBook D15 is a 15.6″ laptop with a 1920×1080 display. You can choose between an AMD or Intel build, with the latest gen processors. Choose between 8GB and 16GB of RAM, depending on your preference. The 42Wh battery will last you throughout the day.

The MateBook D14 is slightly smaller with a 14″ 1920×1080 display. You can have it equipped with the latest processors from Intel or AMD, to pair with the 8GB of RAM. The 56Wh battery will allow you to work on your computer all day before needing a recharge.

A good companion to these laptops is the HUAWEI Display. This is a 23.8″ monitor with a 1920×1080 resolution display. This is a perfect solution to extend your laptop display to an external monitor, giving you more screen space to do your work.

HUAWEI Matebook D15 Sale – FRANCE | GERMANY | ITALY

HUAWEI MateBook D14 Sale – MEXICO | GERMANY

HUAWEI Display – UK | ITALY

Tablets and Audio 13-18% off

Save some money on your next tablet, when you get a HUAWEI MatePad T5 or T10s on Amazon Prime Day. Under the hood, the MediaPad T5 is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor with options between 2GB and 3GB of RAM. In terms of storage, Huawei offers options between 16GB and 32GB along with the option to expand storage to up to 256GB via a microSD card. The tablet features a 5,100mAh battery.

The HUAWEI MatePad T10s is a 10.1″ tablet with a 1200×1920 resolution display. The Kirin 710A chipset is paired with 2/3GB of RAM and 16/32/64GB of storage. For cameras, you’ll have the main sensor at 16MP and a selfie camera with 5MP. This is all powered by a 5,100mAh battery.

Pair your tablet or phone with one of the HUAWEI FreeBuds headphones. The two different models come in a simple wireless earbuds style, with features like noise cancelation and easy pairing.

HUAWEI MediaPad T5 – FRANCE | SPAIN

HUAWEI MatePad T10s – GERMANY | MEXICO | ITALY

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro – UK | MEXICO | ITALY

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i – UK | FRANCE | GERMANY | SPAIN | AUSTRALIA | MEXICO | JAPAN | ITALY

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.