Huawei announces a plethora of fitness wearables bound for the UK

Huawei held a launch event in Milan today and while the Huawei Mate Xs 2 and Huawei GT Watch 3 Pro might be getting the bulk of the attention, there were other more affordable wearables announced too. Although some of these products have already made their debut in other parts of the world, this will be the first time a lot of these products are being introduced to the UK market. So without further ado, let’s dive in.

Huawei Band 7

It’s hard to believe that the Huawei Band is in its seventh generation. The Huawei Band 7 is the culmination of everything that has come before it – packed full of power and wrapped in a slick design. The Huawei Band 7 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display and is quite compact, measuring in at just under 10mm thin. The Huawei Band 7 can be customized to fit a users needs, featuring three different modes for watch faces. There are also over 4,000 themes to choose from to add a little bit of flair. As far as its tracking capabilities, the Huawei Band 7 will make use of Huawei’s TrueSeen 4.0 tracking system, used to continuously and accurately measure heart rate. The Huawei Band 7 doesn’t have a UK price yet, but in Europe it will retail for €59.

Huawei Watch Fit 2

The Huawei Watch Fit 2 arrives providing the perfect culmination of fashion and function. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView display that delivers an excellent viewing experience thanks to 480 x 360 resolution. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 arrives with a speaker and microphone on board, allowing users to take calls from the wrist. The watch will also supports offline music playback, with audio being stored directly on the watch itself. Despite its handsome looks, the Huawei Watch Fit 2 can also be used to better one’s health. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 will feature a health assistant that can track activities, water intake, sleep, and more. The Huawei Watch Fit 2 will be available for £129.99 starting on June 15. Those who pre-order the device through Huawei’s online store starting on May 30 will be able to receive a free pair of Huawei FreeBuds 4i.

Huawei Watch D

The Huawei Watch D isn’t your standard fitness watch and is instead a device that is focused on monitoring blood pressure. Huawei touts that the Huawei Watch D is 1/6 the size and weight of traditional blood pressure monitors. The Huawei Watch D also makes use of innovative technology, featuring a mini pump that can create air pressure up to 40kPA, allowing the device to measure up to 230mmHg. Now, despite its focus on monitoring blood pressure, the Huawei Watch D is capable of measuring heart rate with its ECG sensor, sleep, SpO2, and stress. The Huawei Watch D can track normal everyday activities, along with more strenuous ones like sports. Perhaps the biggest difference from a traditional smartwatch is that the Huawei Watch D can last up to seven days on a single charge.

Huawei S-TAG

The Huawei S-TAG is a small tracking device that features a professional quality 9-axis sensor that is meant to offer superior sensitivity, with the ability to track runners and their forms. The Huawei S-TAG is compact, making it a perfect accessory with a powerful purpose.

Huawei’s wearables will all make it to the UK market, along with the Huawei Mate Xs 2 and Huawei GT Watch 3 Pro.