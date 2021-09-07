Huge Deals in HUAWEI’s Back to School Sale

HUAWEI is here to help you gear up for getting back to school. They are holding a huge sale on all sorts of products ranging from laptops to smartwatches. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to upgrade your tech, this is a perfect time. These are some of the best deals from HUAWEI’s Back to School sale event.

HUAWEI MateBook D 15

£749.99 £699.99

The MateBook D 15 has a large 15.6-inch display. The resolution of the display is 1920×1080. Despite being a mid-range laptop, the MateBook D 15 looks like a premium offering thanks to a metallic design. What’s more, the laptop weighs just 1.53kg and is 16.9mm thick, making it both lightweight and slim.

In terms of power, the MateBook D 15 sports an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe SSD, a Radeon RX Vega 10 GPU, and a 42W battery. When you buy the MateBook D 15, you’ll get a 65W USB-C charger that offers 53% of battery after a 30-minute charge. Read more about the HUAWEI MateBook D 15.

Get the HUAWEI MateBook D 15 here.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro

The Huawei MatePad Pro features a sleek build, featuring an all-glass back with a small protruding camera at the top. On each end at the top and bottom are two pairs of speakers, making for a quad-speaker setup.

The tablet itself is extremely light, despite its size and feature package. The stylus you can also pick up for the Huawei MatePad Pro can charge from the side of the device, attaching to one of the four edges to charge. This is the same way the connected keyboard is powered. Read more about the HUAWEI MatePad Pro.

Get The HUAWEI MatePad Pro here.

HUAWEI Watch 3

£349.99 £279.99

The HUAWEI Watch 3’s 1.43-inch OLED display is sharp and vibrant with a PPI of 326, and better yet: maximum brightness reaches 1,000 nits, making it as bright as the Apple Watch 6. The screen also refreshes at 60Hz.

Straps are removable and come in either rubber, leather, or a Milanese band depending on the model you choose.

Inside the Watch 3 are the usual sensors like an optical heart rate sensor and accelerometer that tracks everything from heart rate to workouts, but there’s also a new body temperature and Spo2 sensor to track potential fever and blood-oxygen levels.

There’s also 16GB of storage and a speaker that pumps out loud sound. At the cost of all this hardware is a rather thick watch at 12.15mm. This along with the large 46mm casing makes the Huawei Watch 3 a masculine watch that probably looks weird on slimmer wrists. Read more about the HUAWEI Watch 3.

Get the HUAWEI Watch 3 here.

HUAWEI Freebuds 4i

£79.99 £59.99

One of the first things you’ll notice about the FreeBuds 4i is its sleek and modern design. Available in Ceramic White, Carbon Black, and Red, the earbuds are curvy, lightweight, and smooth to touch.

What’s more, because the earbuds offer an ergonomic design, they should fit comfortably into your ear. Huawei even claims that the headphones “radically reduce the pressure you feel even after long hours of listening”, adding that users can “wear them all day in total comfort”.

Like many other wireless headphones available today, the FreeBuds 4i comes with a charging case that’ll provide extra battery life when the headphones run out of charge. This case will match the color of your headphones and is also lightweight to carry. Read more about the HUAWEI Freebuds 4i.

Get the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i here.

These are just a few of some of the deals featured in the Back to School event. Make sure you check out the official event page for even more great discounts.

