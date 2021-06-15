The HUAWEI Band 6 Leads the Way in Smart Band Design

In the world of fitness trackers and smartwatches, HUAWEI has continually innovated in the area of smart bands. The HUAWEI Band line takes the compact size and functionality of smart bands and brings that to its full potential. The newest addition is the HUAWEI Band 6. This smart band introduces a larger fullview display, longer battery life, and more workout modes.

Many improvements have been made since the previous model- the Band 4. The larger display makes the Band 6 an entirely different beast. The battery life has been more than doubled, making the Band 6 last 14 days in total. You will also get more fitness tracking features, more color options, better durability, and fast charging. The way your charge the Band 6 is simplified by the new fast magnetic charger. For owners of the Band 4, the Band 6 is definitely worth the upgrade.

FullView Display

The new HUAWEI Band 6 has a large 1.47″ display, which is 148% larger than the previous model. This fullview display creates a sort of middle ground between the smaller smart bands and the larger smartwatches available right now. Even with an increase in the size of the display, you aren’t sacrificing the overall compact form factor of the Band 6. This is because the screen-to-body ratio has been increased by 42%. More of the band is now dedicated to the screen.

With this additional screen space, Band 6 is able to show you more of the data you want. You can expect larger photos, more exercise stats, and constant heart rate monitoring can be shown in stunning detail. Navigating this data is effortless with the four-way touchscreen controls. This also means watch faces are more relevant to your smart band. More screen space means more opportunities for customization, and the ability to make your Band 6 look the way you want. HUAWEI’s Watch Face Store has all the designs you could want, and applying them to your Band 6 is as easy and swiping them.

Band Colors

The HUAWEI Band 6 has four different colors that you can choose from when it comes to the actual band. Made from a UV-treated silicone material, the band is skin-friendly. The super-lightweight design allows you to wear the band all day. or even when you sleep, without any discomfort.

These are the color options for the Band 6:

Graphite Black

Forest Green

Amber Sunrise

Sakura Pink

Longer Battery and More Features

One of the biggest improvements seen in the Band 6 is the two-week battery life. On a single charge, this smart band has the ability to last for 14 days of use. This makes it the ideal smart band to track your fitness, heart rate, or location in off-grid situations. When your battery gets low, you can put it on the charger and get two more days of use, with just five minutes of charging.

Along with the new longer battery life, you’ll find the HUAWEI Band 6 is packed with fitness and health features. The 24/7 heart rate monitoring will help you perform one of the most important things you can do for your health, which is tracking your heart. TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology uses an optical lens and AI-based data processing to accurately monitor your heart rate 24 hours a day. You’ll receive alerts when your heart rate goes below or above safe levels. Taking this proactive step towards health monitoring is a great way to start using your Band 6.

With all of the new features in the Band 6, you can think of this new device as a complete smart companion for your wrist. Here is a list of some of the features of the new smart band:

24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring

All-day SpO2 Monitoring

TruRelax Stress Monitoring

TruSleep 2.0 Sleep Tracking

Menstrual Cycle Tracking

Two Week Battery Life

96 Workout Modes

1.47″ FullView Screen

Fast Magnetic Charger

To get the most out of the Band 6, use it with the HUAWEI Health app. You can get the HUAWEI Band 6 for ¥349.00 using the link below.

