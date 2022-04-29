Huawei Band 7 launches in China with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display

At Huawei’s recent event, the firm announced its latest entry in its foldable phone lineup the Mate Xs 2. During the event, the company also announced two new wearables, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro and the Huawei Band 7. There’s a lot to unpack about the latter, so let’s get started.

The Huawei Band originally made its debut in 2016, offering consumers an affordable fitness tracking solution. Over the years, the Band line has slowly evolved, adding notable features, while still maintaining a reasonable price point. The Band 7 is no exception, offering more than its predecessor, in an even more svelte package.

The Huawei Band 7 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and weighs in at just under 16g. The overall package is quite compact, measuring 44.35mm x 26mm, and being only 9.9mm thick. This is 1mm thinner than the previous model. When it comes to aesthetics, there are four different colors and over 8000 watch faces to choose from. As far as battery life goes, you’re looking at about two weeks or around ten days under heavy use. Luckily, if you ever find yourself running out of battery, a quick five-minute charge will yield you two days of battery life.

Huawei Band 7: Specifications

Specification Huawei Band 7 Dimensions 44.35 mm × 26 mm × 9.99 mm Weight about 16 g (without band) Screen 1.47- inch square AMOLED display supporting full-screen touch operation Case Material Reinforced polymer fiber (black/gold/green/red) Band Obsidian Black Silicone Strap

Nebula Powder Silicone Strap

Flame Red Silicone Strap

Wild Green Silicone Strap Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope sensor

Optical heart sensor Input Power/function button Charging Magnetic charging port Protection Level 5 ATM with water resistance up to 50 meters Data Connection 2.4 GHz

BT 5.0

BLE Battery Life Up to 14 days Price Standard model: ¥269 (~$40 USD) / NFC model: ¥309 (~$46 USD)

The Band 7 will offer an impressive 96 different sports it can track, making use of the device’s accelerometer and gyroscope sensor. As for heart rate monitoring, Huawei’s own TruSeen 4.0 technology will take the reins, delivering accurate data in real-time.

There are two different versions of the Band 7, a standard model and an NFC variant that will allow you to make payments with compatible services and terminals. At a base price of ¥269 (~$40 USD), this could be an excellent solution for those in the market for fitness tracking with robust options. If you want to get your hands on these devices, it is now available for pre-order in China from select retailers. It is currently unknown whether the Huawei Band 7 will be available outside of China.

Source: Huawei