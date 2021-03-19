Huawei Browser vs Google Chrome

When you buy a new phone, that phone will come with a default browser, so you can navigate websites. The most popular browser in the world is Google Chrome. Phones with GMS have been able to enjoy the mobile version of the Chrome browser, and all of the sync features with their Google Account. For newer Huawei phones that run on HMS, you can use Huawei Browser as your default web browser. So let’s compare the two to see how they look.

Google Chrome

Google Chrome is the obvious choice for anyone who depends heavily on their Google account. Google has the advantage of being able to have a desktop browser, as well as a mobile option. This is where all of the sync abilities come into play. Bookmarks, browsing history, passwords, form content, and many other types of settings are instantly synced between your phone and desktop. This makes the setup process very quick for new phones. You can even open recently used pages from your desktop, on your phone. Overall the sync features are one of the biggest highlights of the Chrome browser.

Peak RAM Usage: 107MB

App Size: 169MP

Chrome is also known for being very fast, however, the desktop version is notorious for being a large RAM hog. The mobile Chrome is not as bad. It will peak at about 107MB of RAM usage when loading large websites. Otherwise, the app is very fast in all areas.

Other features include:

Incognito Browsing

Download Manager

Google Assistant Integration

Google Translate

Desktop Site

Lite Mode [Use less data]

Dark Mode

Huawei Browser

Huawei Browser is a much simpler app. There are no sync functions, and the browser is not tied to your Huawei account. This means that each new install of the Huawei Browser will be a new setup process. This isn’t necessarily a criticism, since many people will prefer to not have these types of account features. Of course, all the local features can still offer a full browsing experience. Saved passwords, bookmarks, favorites, homepages, search engines, and more will be a part of your Huawei Browser.

Peak RAM usage: 95MB

App Size: 65MB

The Huawei Browser has parts throughout the app that are displayed in Chinese. Even after changing the language to English, you’ll stumble on Chinese text every once in a while. The most notable is the search engine selection settings. Every search engine option is in Chinese, and there doesn’t seem to be a way to change this.

Other features include:

Novels

Podcast Functions

PC UA

Night Mode

Incognito Browsing

Download Manager

Ad Blocking

Acceleration Plan [Speed Mode]

Gesture Navigation

Font Size

Huawei Browser is just as fast as Google Chrome and has its own host of unique features. For a default browser, it’s a great option for Huawei phone users.

