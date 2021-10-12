Dive into Digital at HUAWEI CONNECT

Join HUAWEI as they hold a livestream online event, with the theme being “Dive into Digital”. This collection of high-quality programs will give you a platform for exchanges around the world about digital transformation. You’ll have the opportunity to watch HUAWEI and industry experts present highlights of the event from a unique perspective and explain the latest trends and insights around digital transformation.

Check out HUAWEI CONNECT here

HUAWEI CONNECT 2021

September 23 – OCtober 31 [Online]

Event Topics

HUAWEI CONNECT will be hosting a variety of different speakers, throughout different industries. All will be able to offer insightful perspectives on many topics. Explore topics that are interesting to you, from three important categories.

Products & Solutions The frontier of technology has moved beyond technological breakthroughs in individual domains, to the interaction of multiple technologies, accelerating the digital and intelligent transformation of all industries.

Industries The dramatic progress of digital and intelligent transformation is creating value in all industries. We should work with other industries to seize this opportunity and achieve shared success.

TECH4ALL TECH4ALL is Huawei’s long-term digital inclusion initiative, aiming at leaving no one behind in the digital world.

Online Exhibition Hall

An interactive digital map enables you to search through the different topics from the event. You can navigate the map like a campus, and see if anything catches your eyes. If you miss a livestreamed presentation, you can catch the replay every it is over.

So make sure you visit the HUAWEI CONNECT event to participate in the keynotes, presentations, and digital experiences.

