Huawei could sell away P and Mate series as brands, like it did with Honor

Huawei has been cornered into a very tight spot in recent years. Against all odds, the company still persevered and survived, delivering top-end phones all along. But the company is a business after all, and businesses need to look at the bottom line at all times. After selling its sub-brand Honor to a group of 30 agents and dealers two months ago, Huawei is now reportedly considering doing the same with its premium smartphone brands: P and Mate series.

According to Reuters, Huawei is in early-stage talks to sell its Mate and P series of smartphone brands to a consortium led by Shanghai government-backed investment firms. The company started to explore ways to sell off its premium brands back in September, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. The sale might happen in a similar fashion to the Honor sale, with the government-backed investors forming a consortium with Huawei’s dealers and then taking over the brands.

According to two sources who talked to Reuters, Huawei hasn’t yet finalized the decision to sell off its brands and it’s entirely possible these talks might not fully materialize as the Chinese smartphone maker is still looking for ways to continue manufacturing its home-brewed Kirin chips.

In response to the report, a company spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Huawei has learned there are unsubstantiated rumors circulating regarding the possible sale of our flagship smartphone brands. There is no merit to these rumors whatsoever. Huawei has no such plan.”

Huawei Mate and P lineups are known for delivering a high-end smartphone experience with cutting-edge hardware and innovative design, with both lineups accounting for shipments worth $39.7 billion between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020. Doing away with these brands will essentially put an end to Huawei’s challenge in the upper spectrum of smartphones.

The Mate 40 Pro was the last phone to be launched in the Mate series. Huawei is also reportedly working on the Huawei P50 Pro which will feature a waterfall display similar to the P40 Pro. However, details about its other important specs such as the chipset, camera, battery, and so on remain unknown for now.