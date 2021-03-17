Huawei’s digital Assistant adds esports integration, starting with CS:GO, LoL, and Dota 2

Huawei is teaming up with popular sports and analytics provider SofaScore to let esports fans access live scores, results, and news from major gaming events right from their home screen. The new feature comes as an integration inside the Huawei Assistant.

If you have a Huawei phone and has Huawei Assistant set as your default assistant, you’ll see a new esports card added to your feed where you will be able to keep tabs on everything that goes around in the world of esports.

Right now, the service supports three major leagues, namely, CS GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive), Dota 2 (Defense of the Ancients 2), and League of Legends. Users will have access to all the major developments, live scores, and live streams of these three leagues by simply swiping left on their home screen.

“ By coming to this exclusive partnership with SofaScore, we are bringing the exciting world of esports to Huawei smartphone users. They can now easily keep up with the latest action, scores, and fixtures, through the virtual Assistant and in real time. ” Derek Yu, VP Huawei CEE & Nordic at Huawei Consumer BG.

Users will also be able to track their favorite esports game, teams, and topics and receive relevant results and real-time alerts on their smartphones using Huawei Assitant’s AI Tips feature.

Moreover, the card will also provide users with links to live streams of various games taking place on major streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and more.

The new esports card feature is live for Huawei smartphones across the globe. The service is available in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, French, Russian, Italian, Arabic, Portuguese, and more.

As per an estimate from games and esports analytics provider Newzoo, the global Esports audience was expected to reach 495 million in 2020, Europe has been the epicenter of the esports growth and alone represents 92.6 esports enthusiasts currently.