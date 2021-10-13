Save £40.00 on The HUAWEI Display 23.8”
While HUAWEI offers a variety of displays, some aimed at gamers and some made for creators, the HUAWEI Display 23.8″ is designed to be an affordable and practical monitor. Featuring a 1920×1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, this monitor offers a great viewing experience for productivity and casual computer use. Currently, the HUAWEI Display 23.8” is on sale for only £109.99.
“Colors are vivid and precise across the 1080 FullView Display, thanks to a 72% NTSC color gamut and 1000:1 contrast ratio. The display has been certified by TÜV Rheinland3 for reducing harmful blue light and eliminating flickers, so you can indulge your eyes with your mind at ease.”
Get the HUAWEI Display 23.8″
£149.99 £109.99
[Save £40.00]
Display Specs:
- Refresh Rate
60 Hz
- Response Time
5 ms
- Brightness
250 nits (Typical)
- Colour Gamut
72% NTSC (Typical)
- Colour Depth
16.7 M
- Contrast Ratio
1000 : 1 (Typical)
- Viewing Angle
178 degrees
- EU Energy Efficiency Rating
E
Input Port
- VGA x 1
- HDMI x 1
- DC input x1
This monitor is designed to fit in any situation, with a VESA mounting system for placing it onto a wall. An adjustable stand lets you set the monitor on a desk and tilt the screen to your liking. The slim base is stylish and sturdy, keeping your desktop clean and free of bulky monitor stands.
The display features a 90% screen-to-body ratio, leaving minimal bezels. This gives the entire monitor a sleek look and pushes the display to the edges of the device. The 178-degree viewing angle makes this display comfortable to look at, even from the side.
If you’ve been looking for a chance to get a nice looking monitor at a great price, the HUAWEI Display 23.8″
at £109.99 is a great deal. Take advantage of this offer here.