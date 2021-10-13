Save £40.00 on The HUAWEI Display 23.8”

While HUAWEI offers a variety of displays, some aimed at gamers and some made for creators, the HUAWEI Display 23.8″ is designed to be an affordable and practical monitor. Featuring a 1920×1080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, this monitor offers a great viewing experience for productivity and casual computer use. Currently, the HUAWEI Display 23.8” is on sale for only £109.99.

“Colors are vivid and precise across the 1080 FullView Display, thanks to a 72% NTSC color gamut and 1000:1 contrast ratio. The display has been certified by TÜV Rheinland3 for reducing harmful blue light and eliminating flickers, so you can indulge your eyes with your mind at ease.” HUAWEI

Display Specs:

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Response Time

5 ms

Brightness

250 nits (Typical)

Colour Gamut

72% NTSC (Typical)

Colour Depth

16.7 M

Contrast Ratio

1000 : 1 (Typical)

Viewing Angle

178 degrees

EU Energy Efficiency Rating

E

Input Port

VGA x 1

HDMI x 1

DC input x1

This monitor is designed to fit in any situation, with a VESA mounting system for placing it onto a wall. An adjustable stand lets you set the monitor on a desk and tilt the screen to your liking. The slim base is stylish and sturdy, keeping your desktop clean and free of bulky monitor stands.

The display features a 90% screen-to-body ratio, leaving minimal bezels. This gives the entire monitor a sleek look and pushes the display to the edges of the device. The 178-degree viewing angle makes this display comfortable to look at, even from the side.

If you’ve been looking for a chance to get a nice looking monitor at a great price, the HUAWEI Display 23.8″

at £109.99 is a great deal. Take advantage of this offer here.

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.