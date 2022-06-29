Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro 2 arrive with improved ANC and Devialet partnership

Huawei has been making strides in the wearable space over the last couple of years, with a reinvigorated focus on audio in particular. The company’s FreeBuds Pro launched back in 2020 was an excellent pair of earphones that packed great audio and powerful active noise canceling in one package. Now the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 are here, and they double down on what made the original FreeBuds Pro great.

The first surprise comes in the form of a partnership with French audio company Devialet. Huawei has previously partnered with Devialet in the creation of the Huawei Sound speaker, and it’s said that Devialet’s main contributions are again in sound tuning.

As well, the FreeBuds Pro 2 feature what the company dubs an “Ultra-hearing True Sound Dual Driver”. This combines two drivers; a planar diaphragm for treble and overtones, and a quad-magnet dynamic driver for medium and lower frequencies. They have a wide sound range, from as low as 14Hz to as high as 48kHz. Not only that, but the company’s “True Adaptive EQ” technology can automatically tune the Huwaei FreeBuds Pro 2 to your ear canal structure, wearing posture, and volume level.

Of course, Huawei also packs active noise canceling into the FreeBuds Pro 2, as well. Huawei says that these earphones can cancel out up to 47dB of noise, with a particular aircraft curvature for canceling out noise on planes. What’s more, there’s also a “4-Mic Call Noise Cancellation system” for picking up human voices when taking a phone call, so that your voice stands out against wind and other background noises.

In terms of technical specifications, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 have LDAC support for high-quality audio, dual device pairing, and an audio connection centre so that you can see your last ten connected devices. The company says that these earphones last four hours with ANC on, which adds up to a total of 18 hours with the case. With ANC off, you can expect to get six and a half hours of playback and a total of 30 hours with the case. They can be wirelessly charged, and they have IP54 water resistance.

There are three colorways at launch; Silver Frost, Ceramic White, and Silver Blue. If you want to pick these earphones up, you can buy them from Huawei’s store and other retailers such as Amazon, AO, and Very on the 6th of July, at a starting price of £169.99.