HarmonyOS 2 is now available for over 65 Huawei and Honor devices

Huawei has announced the stable rollout of HarmonyOS 2 for 65 devices. The list includes flagship phones like the Huawei Mate 40 series, Mate 30 series, Mate X2, P40, and mid-range offerings such as the Huawei Nova 6 and Nova 8 series. Some older Honor phones are on the list, too, including the Honor V30, V30 Pro, V20, and Magic 2.

HarmonyOS 2 is the latest version of Huawei’s first-party operating system — which seems to be based on Android, after all. The new version was unveiled at Huawei Developer Conference in September last year, and the first betas of HarmonyOS 2 went live for supported devices around February. The recently released Huawei P50 series runs HarmonyOS 2 out of the box.

Here’s the full list (via Android Authority) of phones and tablets that have already received or are currently receiving the stable version of HarmonyOS 2:

HarmonyOS 2 rollout: eligible devices Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40E

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro+

Huawei P40 4G

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30 RS

Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6 5G

Huawei Nova 7 5G

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

Huawei N0va 8 5G

Huawei Nova 8 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 8 SE

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Huawei Nova 5z

Huawei MatePad Pro

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei MatePad 10.8

Huawei MatePad 5G 10.4

Huawei MatePad 10.4

Honor V30

Honor V30 Pro

Honor 30

Honor 30 Pro

Honor 30 Pro+

Honor Play 4 Pro

Honor 20

Honor 20

Honor 20 Pro

Honor V20

Honor Magic 2

Honor Tab V6

Some of the devices on the list have already been updated, while rollout for some devices is currently underway. Do note that this rollout only applies to the Chinese models. Huawei will be sharing details about the global rollout later on. If you don’t see your phone or tablet in the above list, don’t worry. Huawei has promised to bring HarmonyOS 2 to 80 devices, so your device may get it in the second wave.