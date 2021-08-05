HarmonyOS 2 is now available for over 65 Huawei and Honor devices
Huawei has announced the stable rollout of HarmonyOS 2 for 65 devices. The list includes flagship phones like the Huawei Mate 40 series, Mate 30 series, Mate X2, P40, and mid-range offerings such as the Huawei Nova 6 and Nova 8 series. Some older Honor phones are on the list, too, including the Honor V30, V30 Pro, V20, and Magic 2.
HarmonyOS 2 is the latest version of Huawei’s first-party operating system — which seems to be based on Android, after all. The new version was unveiled at Huawei Developer Conference in September last year, and the first betas of HarmonyOS 2 went live for supported devices around February. The recently released Huawei P50 series runs HarmonyOS 2 out of the box.
Here’s the full list (via Android Authority) of phones and tablets that have already received or are currently receiving the stable version of HarmonyOS 2:
HarmonyOS 2 rollout: eligible devices
- Huawei Mate 40
- Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Huawei Mate 40E
- Huawei Mate X2
- Huawei P40
- Huawei P40 Pro
- Huawei P40 Pro+
- Huawei P40 4G
- Huawei Mate 30
- Huawei Mate 30 5G
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- Huawei Mate 30 RS
- Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G
- Huawei Nova 6
- Huawei Nova 6 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G
- Huawei N0va 8 5G
- Huawei Nova 8 Pro 5G
- Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G
- Huawei Mate Xs
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 RS
- Huawei Mate 20 X
- Huawei Nova 6 SE
- Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G
- Huawei Enjoy Z 5G
- Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G
- Huawei Nova 8 SE
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
- Huawei Mate X
- Huawei Nova 5 Pro
- Huawei Nova 5
- Huawei Nova 5i Pro
- Huawei Nova 5z
- Huawei MatePad Pro
- Huawei MatePad Pro 5G
- Huawei MatePad 10.8
- Huawei MatePad 5G 10.4
- Huawei MatePad 10.4
- Honor V30
- Honor V30 Pro
- Honor 30
- Honor 30 Pro
- Honor 30 Pro+
- Honor Play 4 Pro
- Honor 20
- Honor 20
- Honor 20 Pro
- Honor V20
- Honor Magic 2
- Honor Tab V6
Some of the devices on the list have already been updated, while rollout for some devices is currently underway. Do note that this rollout only applies to the Chinese models. Huawei will be sharing details about the global rollout later on. If you don’t see your phone or tablet in the above list, don’t worry. Huawei has promised to bring HarmonyOS 2 to 80 devices, so your device may get it in the second wave.