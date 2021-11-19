HUAWEI Health is Packed with Features to Keep you Healthy

Make sure you keep your health in check. With the Huawei Health app, you can record over 100 different sports at multiple levels, from beginners to experts. You can see your workout data step-by-step, so you know exactly how far you’ve come. There are endless possibilities with fitness when you use the HUAWEI Health app.

Download HUAWEI Health app here

A Better Way to Run

Everyone should be able to run in a simple way. You can monitor key information to stay on target with the Running Guide. It maps your route and displays key information in real-time. Training plans are provided for every step of the way, from the first 5 kilometres to the full marathon. There has never been a simpler way to start running.

Your family and friends will enjoy seeing you exercise. Record a video of your outdoor workout routes automatically, so you can see your progress. Post your fitness journey on social media by using Dynamic Tracking.

Track your Health

When paired with one of the many smartwatches that are compatible with HUAWEI Health app, you can begin using the advanced health tracking features. These are just some of the tools you can have access to through the app:

24-Hour Heart Rate Monitoring

Oxygen Saturation Detection

Sleep Monitoring

All-day Stress Tracking

“See your life in amazing detail with HUAWEI Health App’s health stats. Keep an easy-to-access record of your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, sleep quality, step count and more. All your data is shown in clear, dynamic graphs to always keep you informed, easily and quickly.” -HUAWEI

Manage your Smartwatches

Of course, an important aspect of the HUAWEI Health app is being able to manage any of your HUAWEI smartwatches or bands. Take control of your style with Huawei Watch Faces, available exclusively through the Health App. There are hundreds of different faces to choose from, categorized into easy-to-view styles, including dynamic sports and cartoons. Plus, there are always new designs being released, so you’ll always be looking good.

Download the Health App from HUAWEI AppGallery right now and see how you can start the next chapter in your life.

