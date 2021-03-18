Huawei Health vs Google Fit

Fitness tracking is a very popular use for smartphone users. Your smartphone is filled with sensors that are able to help developers make great apps that can improve your fitness routine. This can range from counting your steps to tracking your workout routines over a long period of time. A good fitness app should also be compatible with different workout products, like fitness trackers and smartwatches.

For people that have GMS-compatible phones, Google fit is a health app solution that might be good for you. For anyone that has an HMS phone, the Huawei Health app is available. Let’s compare the two and see if they’re any good.

Google Fit

Coming from Google, this app is predictably compatible with plenty of different types of hardware on the market. Most noticeably, Google Wear OS is the most popular OS found on fitness devices. However, this OS has never really been a favorite among fitness enthusiasts. The entire Google Fit system may have a lot of bells and whistles, but this can easily be overdone, which results in a bloated system.

The fact that Google Fit links with your Google account make it easy to set up, and link it with all of your different devices. The UI is easy enough to use, and most of the features can just track your activities in the background. Overall, Google Fit is a good fitness solution, but far from one of the best.

Huawei Health

I love the Huawei Health app and I have found myself using it as a replacement for Google Fit. The main reason is simplicity. Huawei Health can instantly start tracking your steps in the background and give you daily reports. Huawei Health does not require any sort of setup to start tracking your steps, but once you enter in your information, you’ll unlock an amazing set of fitness features.

The UI is the best part about Huawei Health. You can see so much information at a glance. When I’m working out, I want to spend as little time as possible interacting with an app. Huawei Health does this very well. When using Huawei Health with my smartwatch, I can go for a run or a walk, and review all of my stats when I’m finished. It’s as simple as it gets.

For people that are hardcore fitness freaks, they might want the extensive features of Google Fit, but I’ve found myself going with Huawei Health due to the simplicity of the app. At the end of the day, your workout is what matters most, and if an app is taking time away from your workout, it’s not the best solution.

We thank Huawei for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.