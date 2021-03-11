Huawei is gearing up to launch its Mate Station S desktop PC outside of China

Huawei is reportedly working on launching its first desktop PC outside of its home country. The company launched its first desktop called the MateStation B515 in China last year. Now, it seems that the company is planning on selling the same machine outside of China but with a slight change in design and branding.

Dubbed as the Mate Station S, this desktop PC is expected to first launch in Malaysia. Huawei has teased the launch of this PC via a social media post, and as per a listing spotted by Huawei Central, the core specifications are similar to the MateStation B515.

The only difference is the redesigned chassis which the company calls a ‘Star Trail’ design. The CPU chassis is 9cm wide and 29cm tall which is fairly compact. The Mate Station S is offered with either the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or the Ryzen 5 4600G processor, with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, up to 512GB M.2 SSD with a 1TB HDD, and integrated Radeon graphics. The system comes with built-in dual-antenna Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. As for the I/O ports, the front side of the chassis includes a USB-C port (with a power-on state feature of up to 9V/2A), a 3.5mm headphone and mic combo jack, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port. At the back, there are separate jacks for audio and microphone, an audio-in port, an HDMI port, a VGA port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

HUAWEI Mate Station S? Hmmm 🤔… sounds interesting. Stay tuned with us for more updates because its definitely something you don’t want to miss out! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/VQyfHAcGes — Huawei Mobile MY (@HuaweiMobileMY) March 11, 2021

Huawei’s Mate Station S comes bundled with a 23.8-inch IPS monitor that offers a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, a 90% screen-to-body ratio, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 72% coverage of NTSC color gamut. The monitor is also certified by TÜV Rheinland for eye comfort as well. The desktop is also bundled with a wired mouse and keyboard combo. The keyboard is said to be specially designed for this particular machine with a metal texture, 2.5mm keystroke, and scissor switches that are claimed to provide a better typing experience. The keyboard also has a fingerprint scanner, as well as support for Huawei’s one-tap share and connect feature to quickly transfer files from your smartphone to the PC.

As of now, there is no confirmation on the pricing, but the Malaysia launch could happen very soon.