Huawei takes the Galaxy Z Fold 2-approach with the new Mate X2

Huawei entered the foldable smartphone space back in February 2019 with the launch of the Mate X. It was followed by the Mate Xs, which was a small improvement over the original, featuring a better hinge, a more durable screen, and the Kirin 990 SoC. Earlier this month, we learned that Huawei was gearing up to launch a new foldable device called the Mate X2, and now, it’s finally here.

Huawei Mate X2: Specifications

Specification Huawei Mate X2 Dimensions & Weight 161.8 x 74.6 x 13.6 – 14.7mm (folded)

161.8 x 145.8 x 4.4 – 8.2mm (unfolded)

295g Display 8-inch foldable OLED display 2480 x 2200 pixels 90Hz refresh rate 180Hz touch sampling rate 413ppi

6.45-inch OLED display 2700 x 1160 pixels 90Hz refresh rate 270Hz touch sampling rate 456ppi

SoC Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 9000 1x Cortex-A77 @3.13GHz 3x Cortex-A77 @2.54GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @2.05GHz

Mali-G78 GPU RAM & Storage 8GB RAM

256GB/512GB storage Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

55W wired fast charging support (charger included) Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) 50MP f/1.9 primary camera with OIS

16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera

12MP f/2.4 3x telephoto camera with OIS

8MP f/4.4 10x telephoto camera with OIS (AF) Front Camera(s) 16MP f/2.2 wide-angle selfie camera Port(s) USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port Connectivity 5G NR

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS, AGPS, GLONASS< BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC Software EMUI 11 based on Android 10

Huawei lifted the covers off the Mate X2 in China earlier today, and it features several improvements over the Mate X and Mate Xs. The latest foldable phone from the Chinese OEM features an 8-inch foldable OLED display with a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels that folds open like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The display has a pixel density of 413ppi, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Unlike the Z Fold 2, however, the device doesn’t feature a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the inner display.



On the outside, the device features a secondary 6.45-inch OLED display, which also offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a resolution of 2700 x 1160 pixels, which gives it a pixel density of 456ppi. Powering the two displays is a HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chip, coupled with a Mali-G78 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage.

In the camera department, the Huawei Mate X2 features a 50MP Ultra Vision primary camera with OIS, a 16MP ultra-wide cine camera, a 12MP 3x telephoto camera, and an 8MP 10x SuperZoom camera. The device also features a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on the outer display, which houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

Keeping the device up and running is a 4,500mAh battery, which supports Huawei’s 55W SuperCharge fast charging technology. For connectivity, the device features a USB 3.1 Gen-1 Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.2.

On the software front, the Huawei Mate X2 runs EMUI 11 based on Android 10, which comes with a bunch of additional features to help users make the most of the foldable display. These include features like Smart Multi-Window mode to help users open multiple apps on the 8-inch display, Floating Windows support, a multi-video mode to display up to 4 videos on the 8-inch display at the same time and more.

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Mate X2 is priced at CNY 17,999 (~$2,785) for the 8GB+256GB variant and CNY 18,999 (~$2,939) for the 8GB+512GB variant. It will go on sale in China starting February 25th via all major online and offline retailers. The device will be available in four colorways — Black, White, Crystal Blue, and Crystal Pink.