Huawei brings its best foldable, the Mate Xs 2, to Europe

Huawei’s best foldable smartphone, the Mate Xs 2, has arrived in Europe. The new foldable is a direct follow-up to the Mate Xs that launched two years ago. The latest model retains the overall design of its predecessor but brings notable upgrades to the hardware, including a high refresh rate display, a more durable design, improved cameras, and more. It was originally launched in China last month and is now finally available in Europe.

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Specifications

Specification Huawei Mate Xs 2 Dimensions Unfolded: 156.5 x 139.3 x 5.4 mm

Folded: 156.5 x 75.5 x 11.1 mm Display Folded 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz 1176 x 2480

Unfolded 7.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz 2200 x 2480

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

256GB/512GB storage Battery & Charging 4880 mAh

66W fast wired charging Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8

50MP f/1.8 Secondary: 13MP ultra-wide f/2.2

13MP ultra-wide f/2.2 Tertiary: 8MP telephoto f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.4 Connectivity USB-C

Rest unknown Security Unknown Software HarmonyOS 2

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 uses the same wraparound screen design which we have seen on previous Huawei foldables. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and OPPO Find N, which fold like a book, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 folds outwards, leaving the entire screen exposed all the time. Huawei says the new display is stronger and more durable than previous versions and uses four layers of protection.

The refresh rate also sees an upgrade from 60Hz to 120Hz. The Mate Xs 2 also prides itself as one of the lightest foldable phones on the market, weighing just 255g. The phone uses Huawei’s new Double-rotating Falcon Wing Hinge, which allows the display to stay completely flat when unfolded.

Under the hood, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. On the back, the phone packs a 50MP main shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. There’s also a dedicated selfie shooter now. On the original Mate Xs, you had to utilize the rear camera for video calling and selfies.

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 packs a 4,800mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. On the software front, it runs Huawei’s HarmonyOS 2, based on AOSP. You can read more about the phone in Ben’s hands-on of the Mate Xs 2.

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Mate Xs 2 will go on sale across Europe at a starting price of €1999. Huawei hasn’t shared complete availability details yet, so we will update with more details as soon as we come to know.