Huawei’s next foldable smartphone is officially launching this week

Huawei was one of the first Android OEMs to jump on the foldable bandwagon. The company started off its foldable journey with the Huawei Mate X in 2019 and followed up with a successor in the form of the Huawei Mate X2 last year. Now the Chinese company is gearing up to launch a new foldable, dubbed the Huawei Mate XS 2.

In a recent post on its official Weibo account, Huawei confirmed the launch date of the Huawei Mate XS 2. As per the announcement, the phone will launch on April 28 in China. Huawei didn’t reveal much about the phone itself, including its hardware and design. However, going by the naming convention, the Huawei Mate XS 2 could be an upgraded version of the last year’s Mate X2 — much like how the Mate XS was an improved version of the Mate X.

While Huawei has remained tight-lipped about the Mate XS 2’s specs and other details, a recent leak from known tipster Teme gives us a pretty solid idea as to what to expect from the phone. According to the leaked renders shared by Teme, the Huawei Mate XS 2 will retain the design of the original Mate XS, featuring a wraparound display and a black strip on the back that houses the camera sensors.

One notable change here is that the inner display now has a punch-hole selfie camera. There was no selfie shooter on the original model, and you had to utilize the rear camera for video calling and selfies, which wasn’t very convenient.

The Huawei Mate XS 2 is expected to feature an 8-inch OLED foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a step up from the Mate X2’s 90Hz panel. The phone will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 4G chipset and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone is also rumored to offer M-Pen stylus support and will be available in Black, Gold, and Pink colors.

We expect to learn more about Huawei’s newest foldable at its official launch event on April 28.

Source: Weibo

Via: Teme (via Twitter)