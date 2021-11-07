HUAWEI MateBook 13s vs. MateBook 14s

HUAWEI has several different options available in their MateBook series of laptops. For people looking for a portable and powerful solution, there are two great solutions. The MateBook 14s and 13s are both available at the starting price of ￥6999. The names reveal the primary difference between these two models, with the screen sizes being 13.4 inches, and 14.2 inches.

If you are deciding which model you should get, your choice will come down to a couple of different things. This will depend on your preference for color, display size, and storage capacity. The specs for the displays on both the 14s and 13s are identical, with the only difference being the screen size.

HUAWEI MateBook 13s/14s display specs:

Size [MateBook 14s] – 14.2 inches

– 14.2 inches Size [MateBook 13s] – 13.4 inches

– 13.4 inches Type- LTPS

Screen-to-body Ratio- 90%

Aspect Ratio- 3 : 2

Resolution- 2520 x 1680, 213 PPI

Refresh rate- 90 Hz / 60 Hz

Maximum brightness- 400 nits

Colour gamut- 100% sRGB

Colour depth- 1.07 billion colors

Contrast Ratio- 1500 : 1

Viewing Angle- 178°

Touchscreen-10- point multi-touch sensitive screen

When it comes to CPU, RAM, and GPU options, the two models have the same options. Powered by Intel chipsets and integrated Iris Xe Graphics, the MateBook series is powerful and efficient. Get the 11th generation intel processors with your MateBook 13s/14s. The Integrated Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics enable better gaming performance. You can choose between 8GB or 16GBs of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage.

CPU configuration options:

Intel® Core™ i7-11370H Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-11300H Processor Graphics: Integrated Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics RAM options: 16 GB LPDDR4x Dual Channel

8 GB LPDDR4x Dual Channel Battery: Material- Lithium polymer

Capacity- 60 Wh (rated capacity) With similar specs across the board, your choice between these two laptops might come down to color preference. Both models offer a Spruce Green option, while the 13s includes a model in Mystic Silver, and the 14s has Space Gray. The final area where you’ll find a bit of variation between these two MateBooks is the configuration options. If you need 1TB of storage, you’ll want to opt for the MateBook 14s, as the 13s maxes out at 512GB. Prices start at ￥ 6999 for both available models.

HUAWEI MateBook 14s configuration options:

i5 / 16 GB / 512 GB

￥ 6999

i7 / 16 GB / 512 GB

￥ 7999

i7 / 16 GB / 1 TB

￥ 8999

HUAWEI MateBook 13s configuration options:

i5 / 16 GB / 512 GB

￥ 6999

i7 / 16 GB / 512 GB

￥ 7999

This should help you choose between these two laptop options. You can find more information on their listings from the HUAWEI website.

Get the HUAWEI MateBook 13s

Get the HUAWEI MateBook 14s

