HUAWEI MateBook 14s – Powerfully Innovative Across the Board

HUAWEI continues to push its MateBook line of laptops to be some of the best in their class. Known for their stunning design and color options, the MateBook laptops are also able to deliver the latest specs at affordable prices. The latest entry in this series is the HUAWEI MateBook 14s, which makes several key improvements worth getting excited about.

Designed to be a portable powerhouse, and equipped with 11th gen intel technology, the HUAWEI MateBook 14s aims to be a powerful productivity and entertainment solution. Powerful speakers and a newly designed microphone system make this MateBook a great option for people working from home. The portability and battery life enable you to take your work with you, wherever you go.

Design and Build

The MateBook 14s is available in two great-looking color options. The Space Gray gives you a traditional look for those of you who don’t want to draw too much attention to your computer. On the other hand, Spruce Green has a very unique and noticeable color that really emphasizes the design of this laptop.

The build of the device follows the MateBook tradition of being thin, lightweight, and simple. The aluminum-alloy body gives the MateBook 14s is a solid and sturdy build, while only being 1.43 kg in weight. An important aspect of making a great productivity laptop is including a fantastic keyboard. Typing on the MateBook 14s is comfortable and effortless with the soft-landing key design. Along with more comfortable typing, it’s designed to be as quiet as possible, which eliminates any tapping sounds that can be picked up by your microphone during conference calls. “Let your fingers feel at home thanks to the full-size keyboard and naturally responsive, high 1.5 mm key travel. And don’t be put off by the dark when you’re working late with the 3-level backlighting feature, which lights up automatically when the lights go down.” HUAWEI The ensure that you are able to experience the smoothest conference calls possible, the MateBook 14s includes four microphones housed at the front, which are able to pick up your voice a full 360° around and up to five meters away. The AI noise cancellation combined with a Personal Voice Enhancement function successfully filters out others’ voices during meetings and calls, to ensure you’re always crystal clear. You’ll also notice that audio is much better than previous MateBook products, thanks to the four built-in speakers in the laptop. This is also the first MateBook to include HUAWEI SOUND, which delivers high-quality surround-sound style audio. With such a solid design, HUAWEI made sure to match this quality with a 2520×1680 resolution display, running at 90Hz. With a 90% screen-to-body ratio, the MateBook 14s has very slim bezels. Size- 14.2 inches

Type- LTPS

Screen-to-body Ratio- 90%

Aspect Ratio- 3 : 2

Resolution- 2520 x 1680, 213 PPI

Refresh rate- 90 Hz / 60 Hz

Maximum brightness- 400 nits

Colour gamut- 100% sRGB

Colour depth- 1.07 billion colors

Contrast Ratio- 1500 : 1

Viewing Angle- 178°

Touchscreen-10- point multi-touch sensitive screen Stylish and sturdy, the HUAWEI MateBook 14s has a premium build that will impress you with every interaction. Typing, voice calls, and audio playback all deliver a fantastic experience, while being housed in a lightweight aluminum-alloy body. Performance and Battery Life Get the newest 11th generation intel processors with your MateBook 14s. The Integrated Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics enable better gaming performance. You can choose between 8GB or 16GBs of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage.

CPU configuration options:

Intel® Core™ i7-11370H Processor

Intel® Core™ i5-11300H Processor Graphics: Integrated Graphics: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics RAM options: 16 GB LPDDR4x Dual Channel

8 GB LPDDR4x Dual Channel Storage options: 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD

512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD Battery: Material- Lithium polymer

Capacity- 60 Wh (rated capacity) “HUAWEI MateBook 14s comes equipped with the powerful 11th generation Intel® Core™ H-Series processor and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics18. With up to 45 W of thermal design power in Performance Mode19, you’ll be able to run multiple programs at any one time and enjoy incredible levels of multitasking. Plus, experience instant access to all your files via the dual-channel memory and high-speed SSD.” HUAWEI

Pricing and Availability

HUAWEI MateBook 14s will be available in the UK beginning the 27th of October 2021. You can pre-order the notebook now using this link. If you decide to place a preorder, you can claim one of the following packages for free:

HUAWEI Display 23.8-inch + MatePad 10.4 3/32G + Bluetooth Mouse HUAWEI Display 23.8-inch + FreeBuds Pro + Bluetooth Mouse HUAWEI Display 23.8-inch + Watch GT 2 + Bluetooth Mouse HUAWEI Display 23.8-inch + Gentle Monster Eyewear II + Bluetooth Mouse

The variant with Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage has been priced at £1199.99 while the one with Intel i7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of onboard storage has been priced at £1299.99.

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.