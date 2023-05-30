Huawei's updating its Matebook 16s and MateBook X Pro, both of which were phenomenal models from last year, bringing more power under the hood with Intel's 13th Gen Core processors. While you aren't getting many changes from last year's models, it's nice to be able to gain some extra horsepower from a new CPU, especially if you're on the hunt for a premium laptop. Both laptops will be available starting on June 1. Those that are in the UK will also be able to take advantage of a promotion to get a free pair of FreeBuds 5 while supplies last.

Source: Huawei

MateBook X Pro

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is the company's flagship tier laptop that not only looks great but also offers nice touches with its Premium Edition Ink Blue and White versions that offer a "skin-soothing metallic body", which basically means that most parts of the body are constructed using a magnesium alloy, except for the hinge, which uses plastic. Along with a new 13th Gen Intel Core processor, the laptop features a 14.2-inch Huawei Real Color FullView display with TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort 3.0 certification.

In addition to the features above, the laptop will come with 16GB RAM and will also have 1TB storage. This can be upgrade up to 32GB RAM and 2TB of storage if needed. Huawei's put a focus on creating quality connections with its new laptop, introducing its Metaline Antenna, which is capable of long range connections with a range up to 270 meters. The laptop will be available in Europe starting on June 1 and will be priced at €2199 / £1799.99.

Source: Huawei

Matebook 16s

The Huawei MateBook 16s features a large 16-inch touchscreen display with 2.5K resolution with a brightness of 400 nits. It's powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core processor and is paired with 16GB RAM and will have a 1TB SSD. Huawei doesn't mention any kind of upgrade path here, so it's best to assume that what you buy is what you're going to have to work with for the life of the product.

The laptop will also offer impressive connection capabilities with its Metaline Antenna with up to 270 meters of range in the most optimal setting. The laptop will be available starting on June 1 and will come in priced at €2199 / £1799.99. Those that are close to a Huawei Store, can purchase the laptop direct and will even get a free pair of FreeBuds 5 while supplies last.